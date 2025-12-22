Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Ceat, Godrej Consumer; check target

View- Bullish

Last close – ₹3,931

Last close- ₹1,186

GODREJCP has shown a rebound from the ₹1,120 zone in recent sessions, surpassing the 200-day SMA, which indicates the onset of a counter-trend. From a technical perspective, the MACD histogram has demonstrated buying momentum, moving above the signal line and creating a positive crossover. Furthermore, the EMAs are approaching positive crossovers, suggesting that this upward momentum is likely to continue in the near future.

Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ GODREJCP around ₹1,170 | Stop-loss: ₹1,120 | Target: ₹1,230-1,250

(Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)