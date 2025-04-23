Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today, Apr 23: Care Ratings, NFL among analyst's top choices

Stocks to buy today, Apr 23: Care Ratings, NFL among analyst's top choices

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has suggested buying Care Ratings and NFL. Here's why

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
Nifty View

Nifty has recovered 2,500 points from the low of 21,743, registered on April 7, 2025. Immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen at 24,545, which happens to be 61.8 per cent retracement of the entire fall seen from 26,277(all time high) to 21,743(April 7, 2025, Low). Support for the Nifty is seen near its previous swing high of 23,870.
 
Buy Care Rating (₹1,216) | Target ₹1,371 | Stop-loss ₹1,105
The stock has broken out from the downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart. The stock price has broken out from previous swing highs on the daily chart. The stock price has surpassed 20- and 50-days EMA. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is now placed above the signal and equilibrium line.
 
Buy NFL(₹89): | Target ₹93.50| Stop-loss ₹87.3
The stock has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. The stock price has broken out from the consolidation on weekly charts. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

