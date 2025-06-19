Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stocks to Buy Today, June 19, 2025: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying shares of DMart, KPIT Technologies, and AU Small Finance Bank

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal Financial, June 19:

 

Buy DMart | CMP: ₹4,228 | Stop loss: ₹4,100 | Share price target: ₹4,450

 
Avenue Supermarts share price has given a breakout from 'Cup & Handle' pattern on the daily chart which is a positive sign. The breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. RSI indicator is rising, which confirms the upwards momentum.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 

Buy KPIT Tech | CMP: ₹1,421 | Stop loss: ₹1,380 | Share price target: ₹1,500

 
KPIT Tech share price has given a trend line breakout on daily scale. It is perfectly respecting the 20-DEMA and inching higher. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum.
 

BUY AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: ₹794 | Stop loss: ₹770 | Share price target: ₹850

 
AU bank share price has been one of the outperformers within the sector in the last few weeks. It has given a range breakout on daily scale, hinting at a continuation of the uptrend. It is in an overall uptrend and supports are gradually shifting higher. The ADX line is rising, which confirms the strength of the uptrend.    ALSO READ | Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns
   
==================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain, is Head - equity technical research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
 

Topics :Stock callsThe Smart InvestorMarketsStocks to buyAvenue SupermartsAvenue Supermarts D-MartKPIT TechnologiesAU Small Finance BankStocks to buy todayTrading strategiesstock market tradingstock market investingstock market bets

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

