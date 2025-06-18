Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details

Upcoming IPO: Pune-based Jewellery Player PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is inching close to going public as the company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO details
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery aims to raise ₹450 crore through the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece.
The issue is being made through the book-building process, wherein at least 75 per cent of the net issue is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not more than 15 per cent and 10 per cent of the net issue is assigned to non-institutional investors and retail individual investors, respectively.
The proceeds from the fresh issue, to the extent of ₹286.56 crore, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery said, will be used for funding expenditure towards the setting-up of 15 new stores by Fiscal 2028. The company will further use ₹35.40 crore for marketing and promotional expenses related to the launch of the 15 new stores, aimed at enhancing local brand awareness and visibility of its flagship brand, “Reva”, in their respective areas; and general corporate purposes.
For the public offering of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Bigshare Services serves as the registrar of the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE.
About PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery products are sold under its flagship brand, “Reva”. The company focuses on designing and marketing a diverse range of diamond and precious and semi-precious stone jewellery, which is made in precious metals such as gold and platinum, catering to various customer segments. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery also retails plain platinum jewellery including rings, bracelets, and chains.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery’s revenue from operations increased by 31.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹258.18 crore in Fiscal 2025 (FY25) from ₹195.63 crore in Fiscal 2024 (FY24), primarily attributed to an increase in the sale of diamond-studded jewellery, which includes precious stones, domestically. The company’s profit for the year increased by 40.22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹59.47 crore in FY25 from ₹42.41 crore in
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.