Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details

Upcoming IPO: Pune-based Jewellery Player PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is inching close to going public as the company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO details

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery aims to raise ₹450 crore through the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

The issue is being made through the book-building process, wherein at least 75 per cent of the net issue is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not more than 15 per cent and 10 per cent of the net issue is assigned to non-institutional investors and retail individual investors, respectively.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, to the extent of ₹286.56 crore, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery said, will be used for funding expenditure towards the setting-up of 15 new stores by Fiscal 2028. The company will further use ₹35.40 crore for marketing and promotional expenses related to the launch of the 15 new stores, aimed at enhancing local brand awareness and visibility of its flagship brand, “Reva”, in their respective areas; and general corporate purposes. For the public offering of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Bigshare Services serves as the registrar of the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.