Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today, June 2: Here are two stocks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today, June 2: Here are two stocks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Angel One recommends biuying this pharma and life insurance-related stock today; check target, stop-loss

share market, stock market
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to buy today:

NSE Scrip – HDFCLIFE
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹777
The stock had been in a consolidation phase for the past four years, with the ₹750–₹760 zone acting as a strong resistance on two prior occasions. This key hurdle has now been decisively breached, confirming a long-term breakout. Volume analysis supports the move, as strong buying interest is evident during upswings, while downswings are accompanied by lower volumes, highlighting underlying strength in the counter. In recent times, prices have been trending steadily higher, with dips consistently finding support near the 20 DEMA. This suggests that buying interest remains intact, and we expect the positive momentum to continue.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' HDFCLIFE around ₹777 - ₹770 | Stop-loss: ₹751 | Target: ₹830 
 
NSE Scrip – WOCKPHARMA
View - Bullish
Last close – ₹1,465
After forming a base near the 200DSMA, the stock has witnessed a sharp rebound and recently broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern. This breakout is backed by a significant surge in volume, confirming a price–volume breakout. Furthermore, the stock has closed above all key moving averages, reinforcing the overall bullish sentiment. The momentum oscillator RSI has also crossed above 60, indicating strengthening positive momentum.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' WOCKPHARMA around ₹1,465 - ₹1,460 | Stop-loss: ₹1,390| Target: ₹1,600  (Disclaimer: This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed on Trump's steel tariff plans

Asian share markets, dollar cautious on tariff news, US jobs data

Premium

Rising US yield, weakening dollar are everyone's problem, says KIE

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty hits the 25K wall, SAT's gavel comes down hard, more

'India needs to dodge trade diversion risk due to steel tariff challenges'

Topics :The Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyStocks to buy todayNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYStock callsstocks technical analysistechnical analysis

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story