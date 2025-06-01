Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty hits the 25K wall, SAT's gavel comes down hard, more

Street Signs: Nifty hits the 25K wall, SAT's gavel comes down hard, more

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will resume proceedings on Monday after a three-week summer recess

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
premium
Computer Age Management Services (Cams) and KFin Technologies — the two listed registrar and transfer agents — each have a market capitalisation of around ₹19,000 crore.
Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty hits the 25K wall, searching for a crack
 
The Nifty 50 index ran into resistance at the 25,000 mark last week, failing to break through convincingly. The benchmark slipped 0.4 per cent to close at 24,751 as selling pressure intensified near the psychological threshold. Analysts expect the market to remain in a consolidation phase in the absence of fresh triggers. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, said the market remains on an upward trajectory as long as it stays above its 20-day exponential moving average, but the 25,100 level is proving hard to crack. “A decisive breakout above this could ignite a bullish stretch, while a drop below 24,700 risks renewed selling. Until a clear trend emerges, expect more sideways moves and volatility,” he said.
 
KFin vs Cams: Investec backs the faster horse
 
Computer Age Management Services (Cams) and KFin Technologies — the two listed registrar and transfer agents — each have a market capitalisation of around ₹19,000 crore. For investors weighing the two, brokerage firm Investec favours KFin over Cams. KFin trades at a premium (40x 2026–27E/FY27E price-to-earnings, or P/E) versus Cams (36x FY27E P/E), but Investec says KFin’s stronger earnings growth supports a 50 per cent valuation edge. Cams is expected to log an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) from 2024–25 to FY27E, translating into a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 4.6x. KFin, by contrast, is projected to deliver an 18 per cent EPS CAGR, with a PEG of 2.2x. Investec has set a target price of ₹4,100 for Cams and ₹1,600 for KFin. As of the latest close, Cams shares were at ₹3,962 and KFin at ₹1,079. 
 
SAT’s gavel comes down hard after summer break
 
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will resume proceedings on Monday after a three-week summer recess. Legal experts expect a heavier caseload docket as the tribunal reopens. SAT adjudicates appeals against orders passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. Only a handful of high-profile cases are pending before the tribunal. However, if the former chief executive officer (CEO) and deputy CEO of IndusInd Bank contest Sebi’s interim order in the insider trading case, it could dominate attention.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'India needs to dodge trade diversion risk due to steel tariff challenges'

RBI's interest rate decision, global cues likely to drive markets this week

4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks may feel Bank Nifty weight rejig pressure

Topics :SEBINifty 50CAMSSecurities Appellate Tribunal

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story