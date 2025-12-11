Stocks to watch today, Thursday, December 11, 2025: US Fed slashing interest rates, upbeat global cues and primary market activity may drive the mood of the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

Around 6:49 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 87.1 points higher at 25,951, indicating a higher start.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve delivered its third interest rate cut of the year.

The Fed lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.5 per cent–3.75 per cent and signaled a pause in further easing. Chair Jerome Powell said the move leaves policymakers “well-positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” adding that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have contributed to inflationary pressures.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened slightly higher, while the broader Topix gained 0.36 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.51 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.79 per cent. Alongside its rate move, the Fed said it will resume purchasing $40 billion in Treasury bills starting Friday, sending short-term Treasury yields lower. The central bank also dropped language suggesting the labor market “remained low,” signaling a shift in focus toward supporting economic growth over fighting inflation. On Wall Street, equities finished higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 1.1 per cent after the Fed announcement. The S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 per cent.

Top stocks to watch today Cipla: Launched Yurpeak (tirzepatide), its once-weekly injectable for obesity and type 2 diabetes, becoming the second branded version of Lilly’s tirzepatide in India. Bank of Baroda & SBI: Both banks received RBI approval to set up a Section 8 Company for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform, subject to DFS exemptions. Tata Steel: The Board cleared a The Board cleared a 4.8 MTPA Phase 1 expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) to strengthen its long-products portfolio. It also approved a 0.7 MTPA HRPGL line at Tarapur and the acquisition of a 50.01 per cent stake in Thriveni Pellets.

Ashoka Buildcon: The Adani–Ashoka–Aakshaya JV won an LoA worth ₹1,815.79 crore from the BMC for the Mithi River Development and Pollution Control Project. Petronet LNG: The company signed agreements to borrow ₹12,000 crore (₹6,000 crore each from SBI and Bank of Baroda) to fund its petrochemicals project at Dahej. Puravankara: Subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure secured an LoA worth ₹509.52 crore for turnkey construction work at the Varnam Phase 1 project in Bengaluru Rural. Lloyds Metal & Energy: Subsidiary Lloyds Global Resources FZCO will acquire a 50 per cent stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for up to $55 million. Nexus owns majority stakes in Surya Mines SARL and eight other DRC-based firms with mining concessions and a copper plant. The Board also approved a non-binding MoU with Tata Steel to explore collaboration across mining, logistics, pellets and steelmaking.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Indian and Brazilian navies, along with the company, signed an MoU to exchange information on maintaining Scorpène-class submarines and other military vessels. Prestige Estates: Subsidiaries Prestige Falcon Realty and Prestige Projects acquired partnership interest worth ₹938.75 crore in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP, raising the company’s indirect holding to 66.93 per cent. Nestlé India: CFO Svetlana Boldina will step down on Jan 31, 2026, to take up a global assignment. Jagdeep Singh Marahar will succeed Satish Srinivasan as Whole-time Director from June 1, 2026, with a transition role beginning May 1. SBI Life Insurance: The Securities Appellate Tribunal dismissed Sahara India Life Insurance’s appeal, upholding IRDAI’s order to transfer all policyholder assets and liabilities to SBI Life.