Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

Nifty 50 index can rise by around 24 per cent from the current levels to 32,032 mark by December 2026 in a bull-case scenario, said Kotak Securities in a recent note.

“We value Nifty at 10 per cent premium (at 22.0x) to 10-year average PE of 20.0x on FY28E EPS of ₹1,456 and arrive at December 2026 Nifty target of 32032,” their analysts wrote in the note.

ALSO READ: Nifty could outrun S&P in 2026, mirror earnings growth: Amish Shah, BofA As a base-case, their Nifty target for December 2026 stands at 29,120 levels, which is nearly 13 per cent higher from the current levels. Their bear-case scenario sees the Nifty 50 at 26,208 levels, which is barely 1.5 per cent higher from the current levels.

“In the base-case target, we expect profits of Nifty-50 Index to grow by 8.2 per cent (EPS of ₹1,077) in FY26E, by 17.6 per cent (EPS of ₹1,268) in FY27E and by 14.8 per cent in FY28E (EPS of ₹1,456). Currently, Nifty trades at 23.9x FY26E, at 20.3x FY27E and at 17.7x FY28E,” the note said. In the last 12–15 months, Indian markets have remained largely flat, and has notably underperformed most developed and emerging markets during this period. “Some of our earlier concerns—particularly around high valuations and the risk of earnings downgrades—have already played out to a meaningful extent over the last 12–15 months, reducing downside risks and improving the overall market setup,” Kotak Securities said.

Nifty target 2026 The research and brokerage house expects the growth in net profits in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) to be broad-based across sectors. “Nifty-50 Index net profits grew by 6.6 per cent in FY25, and the growth is expected to be at 8.2 per cent in FY26E and accelerate to 17.6 per cent in FY27E. Our preferred sectors include BFSI, Information Technology, Healthcare, Hospitality,” the note said. Gold, silver price forecast 2026 Kotak Securities remains bullish on the road ahead for precious metals – gold and silver. Gold’s medium-to-long term fundamentals, it said, remain positive as the US fiscal position continues to deteriorate, with rising debt-service costs likely pushing policymakers toward forms of implicit financial repression that keep real rates structurally low — a historical tailwind for gold.

ALSO READ: Time to book profit in gold, silver after 61% jump in the last one year? “Ongoing currency debasement risks and diversification away from fiat assets support sustained strategic buying by investors and central banks. Combined with persistent fiscal deficits, slower global growth and rising geopolitical concerns, suggest that gold is entering a ‘higher-for-longer’ regime, and may scale $5,000 over the next year,” the Kotak Securities’ note said. On the other hand, Industrial demand for silver, Kotak Securities said, is likely to recover as key end-uses expand, led by double-digit growth in photovoltaic deployment, a rapid build-out of EV charging networks, improving battery technologies, and widening semiconductor applications driven by advanced computing and artificial intelligence.