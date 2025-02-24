Stocks to Watch, Feb 24: Britannia, BPCL, Mannapuram Fin, HCG, Jagsonpal

Stocks to watch today, Monday, February 24, 2025: Indian share market's benchmark equity indices Indian share market's benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to be influenced by global market moves, geopolitical concerns, and foreign institutional investors' activities, in Monday's session.

At 7:22 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 22,684, around 140 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, here are a few stocks to watch today:

Auto stocks: Capital markets and investment group CLSA believes that even if Tesla launches a battery electric vehicle (BEV) at $25,000, Indian auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are not significantly threatened. The most affordable Tesla models, the Model 3 and Model Y, are priced around $35,000 in the US, and would need either reduced features or losses to be viable in the Indian market.

Nifty 50 Rebalancing: The Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Indices' rebalancing is expected to cause over Rs 22,000 crore in churn. Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have been removed from Nifty 50. Jio Financial Services (Rs 3,128 crore inflow) and Zomato (Rs 6,525 crore inflow) have been added to Nifty 50. Indian Hotels Company, CG Power, Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Swiggy have been added to Nifty Next 50. NHPC, IRCTC, Adani Total Gas, Union Bank of India and Bharat Heavy Electricals have been removed from Next 50.

Manappuram Finance: Bain Capital is expected to acquire a significant part of the promoter stake in India's second-largest gold loan company, Manappuram Finance.

NTPC: The company and EDF India plan to develop pumped hydro storage and hydro projects bundled with renewable energy projects, and explore opportunities in the distribution business. They will form a joint venture company with a 50:50 partnership.

Paint companies: Brokerages remain cautious on paint company stocks due to rising competition and weak demand. According to them, Q4FY25 is seeing early signs of demand revival. However, weak pricing and demand continue to affect sector performance.

Healthcare Global Enterprises: KKR will acquire up to a 54 per cent stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) for $400 million. An open offer will be made to acquire an additional 26 per cent of HCG shares. Listing today: Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments in the mainline section, and Tejas Cargo India and Royalarc Electrodes in the SME section will list today.

One 97 Communications: Paytm Payments Bank is reactivating digital wallets after losing 72.25 per cent of its PPI wallets due to restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Schneider Electric: The company plans to open three more manufacturing plants in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmednagar. It aims to leverage AI and digitisation to grow in India's energy sector, focusing on digital grids, IoT-enabled energy resources, and smart cities.

Bank stocks: City Union Bank, Karnataka Bank, Bandhan Bank, South Indian Bank, DCB Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank have net NPAs of at least 1 per cent. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab National Bank have net NPAs of less than 0.5 per cent. In the December quarter of 2024-25, more banks recorded lower gross and net NPAs compared to those with higher NPAs. However, in absolute terms, private banks' gross NPAs rose marginally from Rs 1.35 trillion in September 2024 to Rs 1.39 trillion in December. Net NPAs increased to Rs 36,260 crore in December from Rs 34,843 crore in September.

Bank of Maharashtra: BoM has reduced retail loan interest rates, including home and car loans, by 25 basis points following the RBI's repo rate reduction.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The US FDA has issued a warning to Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals for significant manufacturing lapses at its Rajasthan-based API plant.

Axis Bank: Sebi has imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Axis Securities for regulatory breaches, including discrepancies in reporting and handling of client funds.

RailTel Corporation: The company has won the Kavach tender for 71 stations, enhancing railway safety and operational efficiency with a Rs 288 crore signalling project.

CEAT: CEAT Specialty is expanding its global footprint in the OHT market, aiming for a 70-30 export-domestic revenue split and increasing production capacity.

Trident: Trident Group is planning significant greenfield expansion in India, with a Rs 1,000 crore capex for FY26 focused on sustainability and modernisation.

Signature Global: The company expects a 2.5 times increase in operational revenue to over Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal year, driven by strong sales and project completions.