Stocks to Watch, Feb 7: Biocon, SBI, LIC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

Stocks to Watch on Friday, February 7, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's session in positive territory, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at the 23,715 level, 26 points higher than Nifty50 futures. Notably, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI MPC) is scheduled to announce its decision on key interest rates today.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite traded up 0.44 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.44 per cent during Friday morning. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei traded lower by 0.43 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.078 per cent, and the Asia Dow traded down 0.18 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 0.51 per cent, and the broader S&P 500 settled higher by 0.36 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of 0.28 percent.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark equity indices settled lower. The BSE Sensex shed 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16, while the NSE Nifty50 ended lower by 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,603.35.

Meanwhile, for Friday, here are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch

Also Read

Earnings Today: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Mahindra & Mahindra, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Oil India, NHPC, Alkem Laboratories, Fortis Healthcare, Ola Electric Mobility, Gujarat State Petronet, Akzo Nobel India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Delhivery, Gujarat State Petronet, and Akzo Nobel India.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,107.5 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 4.8 per cent to Rs 10,259.8 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue from operations fell by 2.1 percent, while net profit grew by 4.1 percent.

ITC: The FMCG giant posted a decline of 7.27 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,013.16 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 5,406.52 crore reported in the year-ago period. ITC's revenue from operations was up 9.05 per cent to Rs 20,349.96 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 18,660.37 crore in the last fiscal year. The company's total expenses were 12.18 per cent higher in the December quarter to Rs 14,413.66 crore.

Vakrangee: The company has announced a strategic tie-up with Tata AIG to offer general insurance products.

Bharti Airtel: The company's net profit for Q3FY25 rose by 505 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,781 crore, up from Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit, attributable to the owners of the parent, was higher by 3.11 per cent sequentially compared to Rs 3,593 crore registered in Q2FY25. The boost in net profit was due to an exceptional gain from the consolidation of telecommunications tower infrastructure firm Indus Towers into Airtel. Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 45,129 crore in Q3FY25, up 19.07 per cent from Rs 37,899 crore in Q3FY24.

Max India: The company approved the infusion of up to Rs 219 crore in wholly owned subsidiaries.

State Bank of India (SBI): India's largest public sector lender reported a jump of 84.32 per cent Y-o-Y in its net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in Q3FY25, owing to a one-time expense of Rs 7,100 crore incurred in the year-ago quarter. SBI's net interest income (NII) grew 4.09 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41,446 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 39,816 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, NII remained flat at Rs 41,620 crore. The bank's margins came under pressure, with the net interest margin (NIM) declining to 3.01 per cent in Q3FY25, compared to 3.22 per cent in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, NIM was down from 3.15 per cent in Q2FY25.

Biocon: Equillium Inc. and the company have announced positive data from a Phase 2 study evaluating Itolizumab in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company's unit has a license agreement with Henlius Biotech for Daratumumab, estimated to be worth $131.6 million, with a $33 million upfront payment.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY25 to Rs 845.56 crore, down from Rs 939.97 crore for Q3FY24. Aurobindo Pharma recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 7,978.52 crore, an 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 7,351.78 crore in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, the company’s PAT rose by 3.5 percent, and revenue grew by 2.3 per cent from Rs 7,796.07 crore and Rs 816.95 crore recorded in Q2FY25, respectively.

BSE: Leading Indian stock exchange BSE reported its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for Q3FY25 Y-o-Y, compared to Rs 108.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore in Q3FY25, a 94 per cent jump from Rs 431.4 crore in the same period the previous year.

Indus Towers: The company has agreed to acquire approximately 16,100 telecom towers from Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom by way of a slump sale, with the estimated total cost of the acquisition being Rs 3,310 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

Britannia Industries: The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 582 crore, compared to Rs 556 crore (Y-o-Y). The company’s Q3 revenue stood at Rs 4,593 crore, compared to Rs 4,256 crore (Y-o-Y). The company's Ebitda stood at Rs 845 crore, compared to Rs 820 crore Y-o-Y.

Indigo: The company is considering leasing more aircraft from Norse Atlantic.