Share market today, Friday, March 7, 2025: Markets in India are likely to track weak global cues on Friday, amid trade and tariff concerns weighing on global markets.

In that ackdrop, at 7:24 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,552, around 60 points behind Nifty futures last close.

Meanwhile, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus today:

IndiGo Airlines: IndiGo Airlines has emerged as the world's second fastest-growing airline in terms of seat capacity, with a 10.1 per cent increase in 2024. It also achieved the highest flight frequency growth at 9.7 per cent. IndiGo has one of the largest aircraft orders globally, with over 900 aircraft on order. Expanding its international operations, IndiGo will start non-stop long-haul flights to Manchester and Amsterdam with leased Boeing 787-9 planes from July this year.

Infosys: The IT company and Nasdaq-listed Cognizant are embroiled in a legal battle in Dallas over trade secret misappropriation and anti-competitive practices in the healthcare software sector. Cognizant's subsidiary, TriZetto, filed a case against Infosys in August 2024 for allegedly stealing trade secrets. Cognizant accuses Infosys of unlawfully accessing TriZetto's databases to develop competing software solutions. Cognizant is seeking monetary damages and an injunction against Infosys.

Kalpataru Projects International: KPIL announced new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in both domestic and international markets, bringing its total order book to Rs 22,500 crore. The transmission & distribution (T&D) business secured international orders, while the buildings business received orders in India. The T&D business remains robust with strong tendering activity globally due to rising power demand and focus on improving grid infrastructure.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with Civica, Inc. to improve access to affordable Insulin Aspart in the US. Civica will handle commercialisation in the US following development and clinical trials. BBL will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., which will manufacture the finished drug product at its facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

Grasim Industries: Birla Opus, the paints division of Aditya Birla Group's subsidiary Grasim Industries, opened its first experiential store in Gurugram on Wednesday and commenced commercial production at its fifth plant in Maharashtra a day earlier. The company is on track to achieve its initial targets, including expanding its footprint and securing a high single-digit market share by the end of the March quarter.

Blue Star: The company will invest Rs 400 crore in FY'26 to expand its manufacturing capacity across room air conditioners, commercial refrigeration, and commercial air conditioning segments. Rs 200 crore will be allocated to the third phase of its Sri City plant to increase room air conditioner capacity by 12 lakh units. The company will also invest Rs 53 crore in its commercial freezers unit near Mumbai and Rs 150 crore in commercial air conditioners at its Himachal Pradesh plant.

Britannia Industries: The company announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Rajneet Singh Kohli, resigned on March 5 to pursue an external opportunity. Kohli’s last day at the company is on March 14. He joined Britannia in September 2022 after Varun Berry was elevated to vice chairman.

63 Moons: Technology firm Technology firm 63 Moons has reached a settlement agreement with investors of the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) in the 2013 NSEL payments crisis case. The company will pay Rs 1,950 crore as a one-time settlement. According to the NSEL Investors Forum, the terms stipulate that 63 Moons will make the payment as a full and final settlement, and in return, investors will assign their claims against defaulters and other parties to 63 Moons. This settlement will release the 63 Moons group from ongoing legal proceedings, allowing investors to recover a portion of their dues.

IPO Listing today: Shares of Balaji Phosphates IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today.

CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance lender The microfinance lender reported stabilising asset quality and a moderation in overdue loans in February. Improved collection efficiency and "strong control" on employee attrition were cited as key factors. The portfolio at risk (PAR) for loans overdue for more than 15 days declined from 1.06 per cent in December 2024 to 0.55 per cent in February, excluding Karnataka. The overall PAR 15 plus rate rose slightly from 0.95 per cent to 1.02 per cent in February.

Coromandel International: The Murugappa Group company has set a target to double its sulphur manufacturing capacity to 50,000 metric tonnes. The company has opened a second manufacturing plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This facility ensures a steady supply of high-quality Bentonite Sulphur fertilisers to farmers. The site also hosts a Sulphur Fertiliser plant with a 25,000 MT production capacity.

IIFL Capital Services and Avanti Feeds: IIFL Facilities Services, an arm of IIFL Capital Services, acquired additional shares of Avanti Feeds worth Rs 470 crore through an open market transaction. IIFL Facilities Services purchased 59.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 786 each. Thai Union Group offloaded a similar number of shares at the same price. Earlier, IIFL Facilities Services had picked up a 4.4 per cent stake in Avanti Feeds for Rs 435 crore.

Campus Activewear: Fidelity International acquired an additional 1.64 per cent stake in Campus Activewear for Rs 129 crore through open market transactions. Fidelity's stake in Campus Activewear increased to 2.78 per cent. Meanwhile, Campus Activewear's promoter, Hari Krishan Agarwal, offloaded shares at the same price, reducing his holding from 57.52 per cent to 55.88 per cent. The combined stake of promoters and promoter group entities decreased from 73.84 per cent to 72.2 per cent.

Hotel Stocks: Hotel stocks have underperformed the BSE MidCap by 10 per cent despite strong Q3 results. Average Daily Rate (ADR) growth may slow down in H2CY25, but management commentary suggests strong demand. With 270 rooms per million compared to the global average of 6,900, there is significant headroom for growth. Hotels reported strong pricing growth in Q3 and expect continued revenue growth in Q4. However, rates may moderate in H2CY25, with single-digit growth anticipated.

Automobile Sector: Weak earnings, a declining job market, global uncertainty, and tougher financing norms have dampened customer interest in the automobile sector, resulting in a downslide in retail sales. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment saw a 10 per cent dip in sales in February 2025, while the two-wheeler (2W) market declined by 6 per cent. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) reported a 7 per cent decline in total auto retail sales, with significant drops in commercial vehicles (CVs), tractors, and three-wheelers (3Ws).

Cement Sector: After two years of a pricing slump, the cement sector is expected to see price hikes in the next financial year, according to Crisil's India Outlook FY26 report. Demand is set to improve with traction from infrastructure and rural housing segments, leading to 7 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth. After a 1 per cent price decline in FY24 and another 6 per cent in FY25, cement prices are projected to grow 3 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, supporting revenue growth.

Commodity Sector: Crisil noted that metals, especially aluminium, will continue to face pricing pressure. The US's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on aluminium imports from March 12 will negatively impact Indian manufacturers, as 50 per cent of India's aluminium production is exported, with 6 per cent going to the US. Scrap prices are expected to rise, affecting domestic secondary aluminium and alloy producers.