Stocks to Watch, Jan 22: HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Pru, Tata Tech, ABRL, BPCL

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Indian bourses will likely see a bullish start Wednesday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 68 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,171 level.

On Tuesday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bears with the BSE Sensex closing 1,235 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 75,838.36, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,024.65, rising 320 points or 1.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The following companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on January 22: HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coforge, Elecon Engineering, Go Digit General Insurance, Gravita India, Heritage Foods, HUDCO, Laxmi Organic Industries, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Persistent Systems, Pidilite Industries, Polycab India, Tata Communications, Ujaas Energy, and Zensar Technologies.

Listings today: Rikhav Securities shares and Kabra Jewels shares will list on BSE SME and NSE SME platforms.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Reported a 43.17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 325.65 crore for the October–December quarter of FY25 (Q3 FY25), compared to Rs 227.5 crore in the same period last year. The value of new business (VNB)—the present value of future profits expected from new policies sold during a given year—rose by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 517 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 436 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Technologies: Q3 net profit remained stable at Rs 169 crore, with revenue increasing marginally to Rs 1,320 crore (YoY from Rs 1,289 crore). Ebitda stood at Rs 234 crore, with a slight margin contraction to 17.77 per cent from 18.31 per cent.

Jana Small Finance Bank: Q3 net profit decreased to Rs 111 crore (YoY from Rs 135 crore), with revenue increasing to Rs 1,177 crore (YoY from Rs 1,038 crore). Gross NPA improved to 2.80 per cent (QoQ from 2.97 per cent), while net NPA reduced to 0.94 per cent (QoQ from 0.99 per cent).

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Reported a loss of Rs 42.37 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). It had reported a profit of Rs 79.95 crore in the third quarter of previous year (Q3 FY24). The revenue in Q3FY25 declined by 16.7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 946.21 crore. It was Rs 1,095.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Servotech Power Systems: Delivered outstanding growth with a Q3 net profit of Rs 8 crore (YoY from Rs 1.1 crore) and revenue of Rs 216 crore (YoY from Rs 52 crore). Ebitda surged to Rs 16.2 crore from Rs 3 crore, with margins improving to 7.48 per cent from 5.83 per cent.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Q3 net profit soared to Rs 121 crore (YoY from Rs 81.9 crore), meeting estimates. Revenue rose to Rs 354 crore (YoY from Rs 305 crore). Ebitda surged to Rs 138 crore, with margins expanding to 39.03 per cent from 28 per cent.

PNB Housing Finance: Achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 483 crore (YoY from Rs 338 crore) and revenue growth to Rs 1,942 crore (YoY from Rs 1,755 crore).

KEI Industries: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 165 crore (YoY from Rs 150 crore), although it missed the Rs 177 crore estimate. Revenue grew to Rs 2,467 crore (YoY from Rs 2,060 crore), surpassing estimates. Ebitda stood at Rs 241 crore, with margins narrowing to 9.76 per cent from 10.52 per cent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.

Dalmia Bharat: Reported a sharp decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 61 crore (YoY from Rs 263 crore), missing the Rs 148 crore estimate. Revenue decreased to Rs 3,180 crore (YoY from Rs 3,600 crore), below expectations. Ebitda fell to Rs 511 crore, with margins contracting to 16.06 per cent from 21.53 per cent.

Jio Financial: Further subscribed to Jio BlackRock Asset Management in a deal valued at Rs 117 crore.

Tanla Platforms: Q3 net profit dropped to Rs 119 crore (YoY from Rs 140 crore), with flat revenue of Rs 1,000 crore. Ebitda declined to Rs 163 crore from Rs 193 crore, and margins narrowed to 16.33 per cent from 19.23 per cent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Cyient DLM: Q3 net profit declined to Rs 11 crore (YoY from Rs 18.4 crore), while revenue rose to Rs 444 crore (YoY from Rs 320 crore). Ebitda dropped to Rs 28.1 crore, and margins narrowed to 6.33 per cent from 9.19 per cent.

Neuland Laboratories: The board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 342 crore.