Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals, LG Electronics, HAL

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open marginally lower on Thursday, August 13. The global setup remained largely positive as oil prices eased a little. As of 7.45 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 39 points or 0.16 per cent at 24,431.5

Asian markets advanced on Thursday as technology shares rebounded. The US inflation print for July also came in line with expectations, easing worries about monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.76 per cent higher as shares of Samsung Inc and SK Hynix surged.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 1.45 per cent and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 per cent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.54 per cent higher. Brent crude snapped a six-day rally after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) forecasted lower demand for the commodity in 2026 as higher prices due to the US-Iran war weighed. The August futures contract was quoted at $87.96 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent. Stocks to watch today Earnings today: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, CESC, Elgi Equipments, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Ipca Laboratories, JSW Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Solar Industries India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Travel Food Services and Welspun Living among others to report quartely results today.

Tata Group Stocks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company and Tata Power, among other Tata Group stocks, are likely to remain in focus after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation on Wednesday. Aditya Infotech: Q1 revenue surged 90 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,402 crore, while Ebitda rose to ₹221 crore from ₹81 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 15.7 per cent from 11.1 per cent, with profit jumping to ₹142 crore from ₹32 crore. KRN Heat Exchanger: Q1 revenue more than doubled to ₹252 crore from ₹115 crore, while Ebitda rose to ₹48 crore from ₹16.7 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 19.2 per cent from 14.5 per cent, with profit rising to ₹33 crore from ₹12 crore.

VA Tech Wabag: Q1 revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹887 crore, but Ebitda fell 16 per cent to ₹80 crore, below estimates, with margin declining to 9 per cent from 12.9 per cent. Profit rose 36 per cent to ₹90 crore, though it remained below the ₹83.7-crore estimate. IRCTC: Q1 revenue rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,369 crore, but Ebitda declined 3 per cent to ₹386.7 crore, with margin falling to 28.3 per cent from 34.3 per cent. Profit was largely flat at ₹330 crore and missed the ₹354.7-crore estimate. Gujarat Pipavav: Q1 revenue grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹332 crore, while Ebitda jumped 45 per cent to ₹214 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 64.3 per cent from 58.8 per cent, with profit rising 41 per cent to ₹148 crore.

Jio Financial Services: Bank of America has entered into a JV with Jio Financial Services to acquire up to a 49.9 per cent stake in Jio Credit. The development strengthens Jio Financial’s push into the financial services space. Apollo Hospitals: Q1 revenue increased 21 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda rose 28 per cent. Ebitda margin improved to 15.5 per cent from 14.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter. UltraTech Cement: Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is likely to sell 17 lakh shares, representing a 0.6 percent equity stake, in UltraTech Cement through a block deal. Lenskart: Q1 performance was ahead of expectations, with revenue rising 43 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebitda increasing 75 per cent. The international business outperformed the India segment during the quarter.

Black Box: The company received a $131-million (₹1,240 crore) data-centre order from a new Tier-1 US hyperscaler, strengthening its order pipeline in the data-centre segment. GE Power India: The company received two international Notices of Award from Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Balad for Contracting & Operations. The combined order value is ₹550 crore. Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company received a ₹61.04-crore order from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for 250 km of 33 kV HT XLPE cables. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company received a ₹77.8-crore order from IVC Logistics for three ACT1 wagon rakes, each along with one BVCM wagon.

Aye Finance: The lock-in period for 59 per cent of the company’s shares ends today, potentially increasing the tradable supply. HAL: Defence Ministry floats a ₹1 lakh crore tender for 60 multirole transport aircraft, with HAL, Tata and Mahindra in the race. Tenneco Clean Air India: Promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings sold 3.03 crore shares at ₹525.50 apiece. SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund bought shares at around ₹525 apiece. Dr Agarwal’s Health Care: Promoters Hyperion Investments and Claymore Investments sold 2.42 crore and 1.59 crore shares, respectively, at around ₹501 apiece. Buyers included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Polar Capital Funds and Allianz Global Investors.