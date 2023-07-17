Stocks to watch on July 17, 2023: Domestic markets may start

Domestic markets may start Monday's trade on a quiet note , amidst mixed global cues. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,626 levels, up 28-odd points. Globally, the US markets were mixed on Friday, with Dow Jones managing to close in green, while NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices slipped 0.1 per cent each.



In Asia-Pacific, markets in Japan and Hong Kong were closed on Monday. Australia's S&P 200 and South Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, declined up to 0.4 per cent in early deals.



to watch in Monday's trade:



Results today: HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Crisil, Central Bank of India, Choice International, Hathway Cable, among others will report the April-June quarter results of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

Tata Steel: The management said that the company plans to explore opportunities in the battery-minerals-related segment, including lithium through their Natural Resources division. This divison is one of the 14 companies listed as notified private exploration agencies by the Ministry of Mines.

Angel One: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has slapped Rs 1.67 crore monetary penalty and stopped the brokerage from onboarding new authorised persons (APs) for six months over alleged violation of capital market regulations.

Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain operator D-Mart reported a 2.46 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 658.71 crore in Q1FY24 as lower sales of apparel and general merchandise impacted margins. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, was at Rs 11,865.44 crore in Q1FY24, up 18.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

State Bank of India: India's largest lender raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

JSW Energy: The company's consolidated net profit declined 48 per cent YoY to Rs 289.88 crore in Q1FY24, wing to weakness in its hydro energy, short-term sales, and coal segments, along with charges related to debt-refinancing.

Bandhan Bank: The private sector lender registered 18.7 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 721 crore in Q1FY24 due to drop in net interest income (NII). NII, too, declined to to Rs 2,491 crore in the recently concluded quarter.



Lupin: The drug firm received a nod from the US health regulator to market Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets, a medication used to treat various disorders like schizophrenia.



ONGC: The company will have a new director to spearhead its new energy, petrochemicals and corporate strategy, as part of a board revamp aimed at breathing fresh life into the state-controlled behemoth.



J&K Bank: The lender received board's approval to raise up to Rs 750 crore of equity capital in one or more tranches in FY24, and raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.