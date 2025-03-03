Bombay High Court to hear Sebi plea in Cals Refineries case on March 4

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday directed the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) not to act on the order of the special court, which had ordered the filing of an FIR against Madhabi Puri Buch, former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), three current whole-time members of the regulator, and two officials of BSE.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing in the HC on Monday before a single-judge bench of Justice S G Dige. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday, until when the ACB has been directed not to file the FIR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented Buch and the Sebi officials, while senior counsel appeared on behalf of BSE’s former chairman Pramod Agarwal and managing director and chief executive officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in granting listing permission to a company on BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) in 1994.

The application by litigant Sapan Shrivastava has alleged fraudulent listing of Cals Refineries on the stock exchange with the active connivance of regulatory authorities.

In its statement on Sunday, Sebi said that the officials were not holding their respective positions at the relevant point in time and that the court had allowed the application without issuing any notice or granting the regulator an opportunity to place the facts on record.

“The applicant is known to be a frivolous and habitual litigant, with previous applications being dismissed by the court, with imposition of costs in some cases,” the regulator had stated.

BSE, too, had called the application “frivolous and vexatious in nature.”