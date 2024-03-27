Stocks to watch on March 27: Aster DM, Adani Ports, CDSL, SpiceJet, L&T

Stocks to watch on March 27: The Indian bourses are looking at volatile beginning on Wednesday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures too suggest a likely tepid start at 07:00 AM, the futures were down 41 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,047.

On Wednesday morning, markets in Asia mostly moved upwards with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.65 per cent and trading above 40,662 levels, with the broad based Topix also climbing 0.67 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi remained range bound. The S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.37 per cent higher. However Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 1.32 per cent at 16,398 levels.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes continued to slide marking a third straight day of losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling marginally and the S&P 500, falling 0.28 per cent. While the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a dip of 0.42 per cent.

Stocks that may see action today:



Aster DM Healthcare: Private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell a 9.8 per cent stake in India's Aster DM Healthcare for up to 19.53 billion rupees (nearly $234.5 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Central Depository Services (India): Standard Chartered Bank, a public shareholder of CDSL is likely to sell its entire 7.18 per cent stake (75 lakh equity shares) for $151 million through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it had signed an agreement with aircraft lessor Export Development Canada (EDC) to settle liabilities worth Rs 755 crore.This pact will allow the airline to take ownership of 13 of the 15 Bombardier Q400 aircraft financed by EDC.

Adani Ports: India’s largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has expanded its presence on India’s coastline after buying 95 per cent in Odisha’s Gopalpur Port Ltd (GPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 3,080 crore.

L&T: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said the company’s board had approved a proposal to raise Rs 7,500 crore. This will be in the form of external commercial borrowing, term loans, non-convertible debentures, etc.

LIC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 39.39 lakh on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18.

Sanofi India and Cipla: Both companies announced on Tuesday an exclusive partnership to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System (CNS) medications across India.Cipla will leverage its extensive network to distribute Sanofi's CNS portfolio, including Frisium, a leading anti-epileptic drug. Sanofi will retain ownership, import, and manufacture of the CNS products.

Piramal Enterprises: The company invested Rs 2,000 crore in unit Piramal Capital and Housing Finance by way of subscription to rights issue.

Angel One: The company has set a floor price of Rs 2,555.01 a piece for its QIP.

APL Apollo Tubes: It completed the acquisition of 53.57 per cent share capital and voting rights in KML on March 26, 2024, making it a subsidiary.

IIFL Finance: The company appointed Arun Kumar Purwar as chairman and an additional non-independent non-executive director effective April 1.