At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 90 points at 21,420 over Nifty futures’ last close.

The Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.43 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively, overnight while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19 per cent.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Friday, tracking strength across global markets that continue to hold gains on Fed's pivot signal.

Asian stocks rallied this morning. Hang Seng leaped 2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose over 1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea also rose 1 per cent each.

PVR-Inox: Plenty Pvt Group & Multiples Pvt Group are likely to sell 2.33 per cent stake in the company via a block deal today, reported CNBC-TV18.

SBI: The bank has executed transactions documents to buy a 6.35 per cent stake in Canpac Trends, which is in the business of paper packing solutions.

Adani Enterprises: Israel-based Elbit Systems acquired 44 per cent stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies, step-down arm of the company. Its stake in Atharva is reduced to 56 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp: To buy additional 3 per cent stake in Ather Energy for up to Rs 140 crore. Has also appointed DLF’s Vivek Anand as CFO.

Texmaco Rail Engineering: The company has received an order to manufacture and supply 3,400 BOXNS wagons for Rs 1,374 crore.

Vedanta: The board will meet on Dec 19 to consider NCD issuance on a private placement basis.

BHEL: The company signed a MoU with Central Manufacturing Technology Institute for hydrogen value chain development and IIOT solutions for predictive maintenance of machines and manufacturing processes.

Exide Industries: The company invested Rs 100 crore in its unit Exide Energy Solutions. The company’s total investment in the arm is now Rs 1,780 crore.

Jupiter Wagons: The company received an order worth Rs 1,617 crores from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 4000 BOXNS wagons.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance: The company will enter the life, health, and general insurance segments to diversify its sources of income, away from its primary vehicle lending business.

eYantra Ventures: It has received a staffing service order from chip major Nvidia. The contract is worth $900,000.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has set Jan 10 as the record date for the stock split of 1:2.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has won an order worth Rs 270 crore.

Welspun Specialty: The company has received orders for aggregative amount of Rs 10 crore (including taxes) for supply of critical applications like cryogenic and earth storage liquid propellants for space and satellite projects to a domestic PSU.

Genus Power Infra: Its wholly owned subsidiary has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,026 crore for a project.

Religare Enterprises: The RBI has rejected the company's proposal to buy an 87.5 per cent stake in Religare Housing Development Finance Corp, a subsidiary company of Religare Finvest, asking it to submit a fresh application.

Infibeam Avenues: The company announced its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Pirimid Fintech for Rs 25 crore.

Magellanic Cloud: The company has secured e-surveillance contract for major public sector bank. iVIS, a subsidiary of MCloud will provide comprehensive e-surveillance services to 2000 ATM sites.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company's subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE, Dubai has received settlement amount of $30.54 million (Rs 254.20 crore) from Jinko Solar Co.

Xpro lndia: Board meeting to be held on Dec 19 to consider raising funds.

Ami Organics: The company has unveiled a new manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It also entered into an agreement with Fermion, subsidiary of Orion Corporation, Finland, to manufacture two advanced pharmaceutical intermediates product.

Arnold Holdings: Board meeting to be held on Dec 21 to consider a buyback proposal.

Srestha Finvest: Board meeting to be held on Dec 19 to consider and approve fund raising, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore.