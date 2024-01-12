Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Power, Nykaa, LIC, M&M,Ultratech Cement

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a slightly positive start on Friday amid mixed global cues.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 25 points to 21,701 over Nifty futures’ last close.

US benchmark indices closed nearly flat overnight after the CPI number came slighlty hotter than expected. December CPI rose 0.3 per cent MoM, against bets of a 0.2 per cent rise.



Crude oil jumped 2 per cent to $79 after the US and UK striked Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Red Sea attacks.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2 per cent, extending its record breaking rally. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, Kopsi in South Korea and Hong Kong's Hang Seng held small losses.

Q3 earnings today: HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial, JTL Industries, Tata Metaliks, Den Networks, among others.

Infosys and TCS: Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 6,106 crore for the third quarter ended December, showing a drop of 7.3 per cent from the same period last year.

The company’s profit was down 1.7 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter), which was below the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 6,167 crore.

TCS’ result was better with a 2 per cent rise in year-on-year net profit at Rs 11,058 crore.

Tata Power: Its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a MoU with the Gujarat govt to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects in the state with up to an investment of Rs 70,000 crore.

Nykaa: Lexdale International is likely to divest 2.62 crore shares in the online beauty retailer through block deals, reported CNBC-Awaaz. The total value of this block deal stands at Rs 490 crore.

Life Insurance Corp: Tax authorities have further sent two demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore to LIC.

UltraTech Cement: The company will buy a 26 per cent stake in Amplus Ages for Rs 49 crore to meet its green energy needs and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will invest Rs 630 crore in Mahindra Electric Automotive Limited through a subscription to a rights issue of shares of MEAL.

HG Infra: The company has won for a project worth Rs 716 crore by Central Railways on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis.



KPI Green Energy: The company’s unit received an order for 2 MW solar power plant from Sanwariya Processors. The project is scheduled to be completed in FY25.