Home / Markets / News / F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Vedanta 280 CALL and simultaneously sell 290 CALL of the January series.

Web Exclusive
Nandish Shah Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Vedanta

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Buy Vedanta (25-Jan expiry) 280 CALL at Rs 6.20 & simultaneously sell 290 Call at Rs 3.10

Lot Size 2,300

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.10 (Rs 7,130 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 15,870; If Vedanta closes at or above Rs 290 on 25-Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 283.10 

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.23

Approx margin required: Rs 22,200

Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in Vedanta Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 5 per cent (prov) with it rising by 2.83 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 01-August 2023.
     
  • The stock price has broken on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of week ending 13-April 2022 and 20-Jan 2023.
     
  • Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising and placed above 60 on the weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
 

Also Read

Bharat Forge option trading strategy: Deploy a bull spread for Dec expiry

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospital

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Flexicap funds fail to flex muscle as schemes stick to largecap bias

Expect mid-teen equity returns, no rate cut in 2024, says ABSL AMC

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Reliance Ind extends rally, surges over 5% in two days; stock hits new high

2-wheeler shares rally; Hero MotoCorp surges 6%, TVS m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market technicalsF&O StrategiesDerivative tradingVedanta Trading strategiesF&O Watch

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story