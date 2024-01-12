F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Long build up is seen in Vedanta Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 5 per cent (prov) with it rising by 2.83 per cent.
- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 01-August 2023.
- The stock price has broken on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of week ending 13-April 2022 and 20-Jan 2023.
- Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising and placed above 60 on the weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock.