Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Infy, TCS soar up to 6% post Q3 nos

Stock market updates on Friday, January 12, 2024: Benchmark equity indices started Friday's trading session on a robust note with IT shares leading the way.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 427 points higher at 72,148, and was seen quoting around 72,050 levels - up 300 points. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen hovering around the 21,750 levels - up 100 points.
Infosys and TCS were the top gainers, post Q3 results, among the Sensex 30 pack - up 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were also up 1-2 per cent each.
On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever slipped 1 per cent. Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance were the other notable losers.
Infosys and TCS Q3 numbers reflected a slowdown in global markets. The former cut its revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter, after reporting a 7.3 per cent dip in Q3 net profit. The Tata Group IT firm reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit. Read More
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index gained 0.3 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.5 per cent. Elsewere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose another 1 per cent this morning, and now quoted near 35,500 levels - its highest since 1990. Among others, Hang Seng and Shanghai gained up to 0.5 per cent, while Straits Times, Taiwan and Kospi slipped up to 0.5 per cent.
Overnight, the US market recouped significant losses to end the day on flat note after hotter-than-expected inflation numbers. The US headline CPI rose 0.3 per cent in December, for an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. That was expected to be 0.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.
The benchmark 10-year yield declined 4.9 basis points (bps) to 3.980 per cent. Brent Crude Oil jumped above $79 per barrel mark. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose to a two-year high following the US Sec nod to offer ETFs linked to bitcoin.
Wipro, HCLTech also charting higher ahead of Q3 results
9:35 AM
TCS jumps 4% on better-than-expected Q3 nos
9:32 AM
Revenue, margin beat sends Infosys soaring 6%
9:28 AM
Nifty IT index leaps 4% on strong Q3 nos from TCS, Infy
9:26 AM
Broader indices hold strength
9:24 AM
M&M, RIL, Power Grid, Nestle top frontline laggards
9:23 AM
Tata Consumer additional winner on Nifty
9:21 AM
Heatmap: IT rally drives Sensex higher
9:18 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty opens near 21,750
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 350 pts higher
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty sees 120 pts jump
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to firm start
9:04 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens 7 paise weaker at 83.10/$
9:02 AM
Special Report :: Is the rally in Vodafone Idea overdone?
The stock of the debt-ridden telco Vodafone Idea has far outperformed its listed peers, with a 100 per cent rally in the last one year. So, is the strength sustainable or are the gains overdone? Watch Video
8:56 AM
Nifty FMCG may sink 6% if it breaks this level; Metal index rangebound
Traders are advised to keep a watchful eye on the 55,900-mark on the Nifty FMCG index. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Road to listing may get easier: Sebi expert panel for relaxing IPO norms
India Inc’s road to going public could get easier as a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) expert committee has suggested giving companies more flexibility to alter the issue size post the submission of an offer document. READ MORE
8:43 AM
F&O ALERT:: BHEL, SAIL, Polycab, Zee among 13 stocks in F&O ban period on Friday
8:39 AM
US-based Capital Group sells Polycab India's shares worth Rs 337 cr
Financial Services company Capital Group on Thursday sold shares of electrical goods company Polycab India for Rs 337 crore through an open market transaction. READ MORE
The richest person in India - and in Asia - saw his wealth climb $2.8 billion to $101.8 billion Thursday, as shares of his flagship, Reliance Industries Ltd., rose 2.6% to close at a record high. He’s returning to the $100-billion club for the first time since June 2022, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. READ MORE