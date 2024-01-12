Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Infy, TCS soar up to 6% post Q3 nos

Stock market updates on Friday, January 12, 2024: Benchmark equity indices started Friday's trading session on a robust note with IT shares leading the way. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 427 points higher at 72,148, and was seen quoting around 72,050 levels - up 300 points. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen hovering around the 21,750 levels - up 100 points. Infosys and TCS were the top gainers, post Q3 results, among the Sensex 30 pack - up 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were also up 1-2 per cent each. On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever slipped 1 per cent. Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance were the other notable losers. Benchmark equity indices started Friday's trading session on a robust note with IT shares leading the way. Infosys and TCS Q3 numbers reflected a slowdown in global markets. The former cut its revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter, after reporting a 7.3 per cent dip in Q3 net profit. The Tata Group IT firm reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit. Read More In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index gained 0.3 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.5 per cent. Elsewere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose another 1 per cent this morning, and now quoted near 35,500 levels - its highest since 1990. Among others, Hang Seng and Shanghai gained up to 0.5 per cent, while Straits Times, Taiwan and Kospi slipped up to 0.5 per cent. Overnight, the US market recouped significant losses to end the day on flat note after hotter-than-expected inflation numbers. The US headline CPI rose 0.3 per cent in December, for an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. That was expected to be 0.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. The benchmark 10-year yield declined 4.9 basis points (bps) to 3.980 per cent. Brent Crude Oil jumped above $79 per barrel mark. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose to a two-year high following the US Sec nod to offer ETFs linked to bitcoin.