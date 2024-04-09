Stocks to Watch today: TaMo, Axis Bank, RIL, Muthoot Microfin, auto shares

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, April 09, 2024: Equity benchmark indices in India are likely to start trade for the week on a positive note tracking cues from global peers.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,833, suggesting a likely gap-up of over 50-odd points on the Nifty 50 index.

Overnight in the US, Dow and Nasdaq ended almost unmoved as investors preferred to await key inflation data due on Wednesday. The 10-year bond yields quoted near record highs at 4.43 per cent.

Among commodities, Gold futures continued to scale newer heights, and quoted around $2,362 levels. Brent Crude was seen hovering atop $90 per barrel.

In Asia this morning, Taiwan surged 1.4 per cent. Kospi and Nikkei advanced around 0.5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday.

Axis Bank: Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining holding in Axis Bank via block deal today, in the price range of Rs 1,071 - Rs 1,076 per share.

Tata Motors: The auto major’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 to 114,038 units, driven by increased production and sustained global demand. For the full year FY24, sales grew by 22 per cent to 431,733 units.

Reliance (RIL): The company’s telecom arm – Reliance Jio continued to strengthen its position, adding 3.59 million new users in February thus cornering up to 40% of the market share, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Auto: According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FAdA), the decision by the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged for 14 months will “badly impact” retail auto sales.

Yes Bank: Received Rs 244 crore from a single trust in its Security Receipts Portfolio, following the sale of the NPA Portfolio to JC Flower ARC in December 2022.

Muthoot Microfin: Kochi-based microfinance institution, Muthoot Microfin’s assets under management (AUM) posted a 32 per cent YoY growth in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 12,194 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: Won an order worth of Rs 1,092 crore from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp on EPC mode.

Cupid: Q4 net profit soared 185 per cent to Rs 23.70 crore on a year-on-year basis; Revenue rose 51.5 per cent at Rs 62.90 crore in the March quarter.

CG Power: Bhopal GST and Excise authorities have sent a Rs 4.1 crore tax notice to the company for allegedly wrongly availing and reversing input tax credit in FY19.

Paisalo Digital: Board scheduled to meet on April 12 to consider fundraising through allotment of NCDs on private placement basis.