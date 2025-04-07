Stocks to Watch Today, April 7: RIL, OIL, Tata Motors, IndusInd, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, April 7, 2025: Global stock markets are in the midst of a panic-driven rout where investors are offloading equities fearing an escalation in trade war and slowdown of economic growth ahead. Monday morning, Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged over 9 per cent, Global stock markets are in the midst of a panic-driven rout where investors are offloading equities fearing an escalation in trade war and slowdown of economic growth ahead. Monday morning, Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged over 9 per cent, Japan's Nikkei plummeted over 6 per cent , and Australia's ASX200 and South Korea's Kospi 5 per cent each after US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, showed no signs of backing down on his reciprocal tariffs.

"I don't want anything (stocks) to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump told reporters Sunday.

GIFT Nifty, on its part, was down 821 points (3.6 per cent) at 22,138 levels.

That apart, Dow Jones futures were quoting roughly 1,000 points lower Monday morning, extending their decline from Friday. S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite Futures were also down in the range of 3-4 per cent.

ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5.5 per cent, the S&P 500 nosedived 5.97 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Pharma, IT, Metals shares:

Stocks linked to global growth and/or having exposure to the US and European markets, including pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), and metals, could come under significant pressure on Monday as worries over a global trade war amid an economic slowdown mount. US President Donald Trump, so far, has showed no signs of backing down on tariffs causing investors to dump any tariff-hit sector.

OMCs, Paints, Airlines shares:

Shares of oil-linked companies will be in the spotlight today as oil prices slide on growth worries and increased supply by Opec+ countries. Shares of HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Pidilite, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), and SpiceJet stand to benefit as Brent crude futures trade at $63.4 per barrel and WTI Crude futures quote around $60 per barrel, both down over 3 per cent each. That said, overall risk-averse sentiment in the stock market today, may cap gains.

Also Read

ONGC, Oil India, RIL share prices:

Shares of oil upstream companies, those involved in oil drilling and exploration, may drop in today's session as weak oil prices mean lower earnings for these stocks. These include ONGC, Oil India, Reliance Industries, and Hindustan Oil Exploration, among others.

Tata Steel share price:

In relation to the company's proposal to acquire Bhushan Steel Limited (renamed as Tata Steel BSL) under the resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the company's taxable income for FY2018-19 (AY 2019-20) has been increased by ₹25,185.51 crore. This amount is equal to the amount of debt waived off in favour of Tata Steel when it bid and acquired Bhushan Steel.

Tata Motors share price:

IndusInd Bank share price:

Sharing its March quarter (Q4) business update , IndusInd Bank said the bank's net advances in Q4FY25 grew just 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,47,933 crore, while deposits rose 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,11,140 crore. On a sequential basis, loan growth fell 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) while deposits were up 0.4 per cent.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price:

AstraZeneca Pharma India share price:

Bajaj Housing Finance share price:

The housing finance-arm of Bajaj Group said its Loan Assets (AR) stood at approximately ₹99,500 crore at the end of the March 2025 quarter, as compared to ₹79,301 crore as of March 31, 2024. It disbursed gross loans worth ₹14,250 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹11,393 crore in Q4FY24. Bajaj Housing Finance's Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately ₹1,14,680 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Indian Bank share price:

The public sector bank said its Gross Advances rose from ₹5.34 trillion at the end of Q4FY24 to ₹5.88 trillion at the end of Q4FY25. Its Total Business increased to ₹13.25 trillion (from ₹12.22 trillion Y-o-Y) and Total Deposits climbed to ₹7.37 trillion (from ₹6.88 trillion Y-o-Y).

Force Motors share price:

Force Motors sold 3,606 units of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in the domestic market in March 2025, clocking a growth of 11.02 per cent Y-o-Y. It exported 94 units of the same, down significantly by 77.62 per cent Y-o-Y. Thus, Force Motors' total sales for March 2025 were nearly flat at 3,700 units.

Godrej Properties share price:

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to develop a 4.4-lakh square feet saleable land parcel in Versova, Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,350 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank share price:

TMB's Total Business for the March 2025 quarter stood at ₹98,054 crore, up 9.58 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, the bank's Total Deposits were at ₹53,689 crore for Q4FY25, up 8.43 per cent. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Gross Advances at the end of Q4FY25 were ₹44,365 crore, clocking an increase of 11 per cent Y-o-Y.

DCM Ltd share price:

The Board of DCM Ltd has approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, named DCM Infotech Inc, with the initial investment of $2,00,000.

Biocon share price:

The Board of Directors of Biocon has approved the issuance of Commercial Papers up to ₹600 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

ITC share price:

ITC Ltd has completed the acquisition of 2,62,500 equity shares of Ample Foods Private Limited for an aggregate amount of ₹131 crore. Consequently, ITC's shareholding in AFPL stands at 43.75 per cent.

Ashiana Housing share price:

The company has entered into an agreement to acquire a land parcel measuring seven acres at Panvel, Maharashtra, for the development of a 'Senior Living' project.