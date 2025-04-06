Tata Motors' luxury arm JLR pauses shipments to US to design strategy

Tata Motors’ luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover, which is pausing its shipments to the US, is likely to liquidate the current inventory in the US market sooner than expected, analysts felt.

JLR is estimated to have one to two months’ inventory in the US, said one Mumbai-based analyst on grounds of anonymity. Another analyst who watches the sector closely said that with the carmaker pausing exports, the current inventory will liquidate faster. It takes at least two to three weeks for shipments to reach from the UK and other parts of Europe to the US.

On Saturday, a JLR spokesperson