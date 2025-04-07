Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports begins operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Adani Ports begins operations at Colombo West International Terminal

The CWIT project represents an investment of $800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth

Adani Ports

APSEZ was to receive $553 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the project.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.
 
Developed under a public–private partnership, CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising APSEZ, John Keells Holdings PLC — a Sri Lankan multinational conglomerate — and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority under a 35-year build, operate, and transfer agreement.
 
APSEZ has a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture.
 
The CWIT project represents an investment of $800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.
 
 
APSEZ was to receive $553 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the project. However, the port operator withdrew the request in December 2024 and stated that the project would be financed through the company’s internal accruals and capital management plan.

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani Grp stocks rally: Power, Ports, Enterprises jump up to 6% on March 10

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3: Profit rises 14% amid moderation in cargo volume growth

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,520 cr, revenue up 15%

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Enterprises tests 9-yr trend line support; tech view on group stocks

Adani

Adani Ent to exit Adani Wilmar JV; Group shares rally up to 15% in weak mkt

 
CWIT is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, aiming to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times, and elevate the port’s status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia. The project’s construction began in early 2022.
 
“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean, but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.
 
Krishan Balendra, chairperson, John Keells Group, said, “This project is one of the John Keells Group’s largest investments and is among the most significant private-sector investments in Sri Lanka. Together with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Adani Group, we will elevate Colombo’s status as a leading transshipment hub.”
 
Additionally, APSEZ aims to increase its annual overseas volume from under 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) currently to 150 mtpa within the next five years, as per Macquarie Equity Research. Its current international ports are at Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and Colombo (Sri Lanka). It is also evaluating port opportunities in Vietnam.
 
During FY25, APSEZ handled 450.2 million metric tonnes of cargo volume, up 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by containers (up 20 per cent Y-o-Y) and liquids and gas (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y).

More From This Section

Ameera Shah

Metropolis acquire Dr Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre for Rs 35 cr

Synergy Group

Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

steel, steel industry

Tata Steel, JSW Steel post higher output in March qtr on capacity addition

PremiumNTPC

NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

Range Rover, JLR

JLR reports 1.1% sales growth in Q4, achieves net debt zero in FY25

Topics : Adani Ports Adani Group Colombo Port City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon