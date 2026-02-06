Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TMPV, LIC, MRF

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, February 6, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to kick off the last trading session of the week on a weak note, mirroring subdued global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also point to a negative start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

As of 06:58 am, the futures were quoted at 25,584.50, down 140 points from the previous close.

D-Street investors, meanwhile, are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting , chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, as it concludes the final policy review of FY26 with a decision on the repo rate.

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region extended losses on Friday, tracking the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as the technology rout deepened. South Korea’s benchmark index fell as much as 5 per cent in early trade before paring losses to trade 3.86 per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.22 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.61 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended sharply lower as heavyweight technology stocks came under pressure . The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid to its lowest level since November, dragged down by declines in Microsoft, Amazon and other mega-cap tech stocks. Sentiment weakened further after Alphabet signalled that it could double capital expenditure on artificial intelligence amid intensifying competition in the space. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.23 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 1.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.20 per cent.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company's profit after tax rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹879.8 crore, while revenue increased 14.6 per cent to ₹3,601.1 crore in Q3FY26. JK Paper: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹27.53 crore in Q3FY26 , impacted by an annual shutdown at its two major plants and higher expenses, compared with ₹65.29 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹1,781.65 crore from ₹1,654.25 crore. Sai Life Sciences: Net profit surged 86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹100 crore, while revenue increased 26 per cent to ₹556 crore. Ebitda rose 56.6 per cent to ₹187 crore.

SKF India: The company's PAT declined 43.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹62 crore, while revenue fell 54.1 per cent to ₹577 crore in Q3FY26. Ebitda declined 32 per cent to ₹82.3 crore. UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned an additional 2.7 mtpa grinding capacity at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh, taking the unit’s total grinding capacity to 4.0 mtpa and the company’s overall capacity in the state to 13.1 mtpa. Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd. to The Reserve Bank of India has approved Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd. to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights, subject to specified conditions.

Allcargo Logistics: The company announced progress on its restructuring plan for its domestic supply chain business and reported consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. During the quarter, it completed the integration of its express and consultative logistics businesses and implemented Oracle Fusion Accounting Software. Piramal Pharma: Piramal Critical Care, an overseas subsidiary, entered into an agreement with Blue-Zone Technologies to collaborate on full lifecycle technology to capture and recycle waste anaesthetic gases. Updater Services: The board took note of the appointment of Sunil Munshi as CEO of Denave India Private Limited following the resignation of Snehashish Bhattacharjee, effective March 31, 2026.