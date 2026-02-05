TaMo PV posts net loss as JLR cyber incident drags Q3FY26 performance

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) posted a net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for Q3FY26 from continuing operations, driven by expenses pertaining to the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cyber attack incident and provisioning on account of the New Labour Code and stamp duty changes following the demerger with the commercial vehicle business. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,164 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Why did revenues fall sharply in Q3FY26?

Revenues were down 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,108 crore, as the cyber incident around August–September cost the company around 50,000 units of production — around 20,000 units impacting Q2 and 30,000 impacting Q3. TMPV stock ended the day’s trade down 0.3 per cent on the BSE.

How did the domestic passenger vehicle business perform?

However, TMPV’s domestic performance improved sequentially on account of higher volumes. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of TMPV, said retail performance was much stronger than wholesale in Q3. “Our wholesale volumes were around 150,000 units in Q3, while retail sales were approximately 210,000 units. Retail growth has been very strong, especially driven by compact and sub-compact SUVs such as Punch and Nexon,” he added.

What is driving bookings and capacity expansion?

“We are seeing extremely strong bookings coming in. I am quite confident that we will continue to post growth on a month-on-month basis. In January alone, we saw 46 per cent growth, and we expect to sustain this momentum,” he told reporters. With six-figure bookings for the new Sierra and the recently launched Punch seeing traction, TMPV is actively working with suppliers to increase throughput. Sierra and Nexon are produced at the same facility, and both have seen strong demand, requiring careful balancing, Chandra said, adding that the company has taken steps to increase supplier capacity as well as incremental capacity at the plant level.

What were the exceptional items impacting profitability?

TMPV’s loss before taxes and exceptional items for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 3,100 crore. Exceptional items of Rs 1,600 crore for the quarter largely comprised expenses related to the JLR cyber incident (Rs 800 crore), the New Labour Code (Rs 400 crore) and stamp duty (Rs 400 crore).

How did cash flows and debt move during the quarter?

Consolidated free cash flow for the quarter was negative at Rs 17,900 crore, driven by lower volumes and adverse working capital impact at JLR. Net debt as on December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 39,400 crore.

What is the outlook for global demand and JLR performance?

TMPV acknowledged that overall global demand continues to remain challenging. JLR posted a loss of £298 million in Q3FY26 compared to a profit of £375 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

What factors affected JLR margins and volumes?

Richard Molyneux, JLR chief financial officer, said JLR’s Q3 was impacted by the cyber incident and the time taken thereafter to distribute vehicles globally across the supply chain. Meanwhile, ongoing US tariffs and weakness in the China market affected sales volumes in the two biggest car markets in the world.

“EBIT margin for Q3 was minus 6.8 per cent and year-to-date minus 2.9 per cent. However, we have reaffirmed our EBIT margin guidance for the following year at between 0 per cent and 2 per cent positive,” he added.

What lies ahead for JLR in 2026?

Molyneux said JLR plants are now back at normal production levels. Despite a difficult period, the company expects performance to improve significantly in the forthcoming quarter. He added that 2026 will see the reveal of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, including the launch of the Range Rover Electric, the unveiling of the new Jaguar and the first vehicle on the EMA platform.

European markets under consideration: TaMo PV

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of TMPV, said the company will consider entering European markets in the future, with an initial focus on easier-to-serve geographies. Tata Motors is currently prioritising right-hand-drive markets where its products are a natural fit and execution is already underway, including the recent entry into South Africa in the current financial year. Europe remains firmly on the radar, particularly for electric vehicles, irrespective of the India–EU free trade agreement. However, the pace and scale of any European entry will depend on clarity around the final terms of the India–EU FTA. “Once the details are available, we will have a clearer understanding of the opportunity and whether we can accelerate or fast-track our entry into Europe,” Chandra said.