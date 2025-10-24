Stocks to Watch today: Colgate, HUL, Defence stocks, NTPC Green, Cipla, Vi

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, October 24, 2025: Indian benchmark indices look poised to extend the winning streak to day seven amid positive global cues. However, a rally in crude oil prices might cap gains on Dalal Street.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 56 points at 26,033 as of 7:50 AM.

Equity markets in Asia rose on Friday as investor optimism grew, as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping plan to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2 per cent while China's CSI 300 was higher by 0.75 per cent, last checked.

The positive cues for Asian stocks also came following a higher close on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher by 0.58 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively. Investors are now turning their attention to the delayed inflation report from the US CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 84,556.40, while the Nifty50 rose 22.80 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 25,891.40. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: September quarter results Colgate Palmolive: Net profit dropped 17.1 per cent to ₹327.5 crore in the Net profit dropped 17.1 per cent to ₹327.5 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2) , on the back of transitory disruptions at distributors and retailers across channels caused by the goods and services tax (GST) rate revision. It saw its revenue fall to ₹1,507.2 crore, down 6.3 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y).

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock will be in focus as analysts may potentially revise their outlook following its The FMCG major's stock will be in focus as analysts may potentially revise their outlook following its second-quarter results . The company reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its net profit in the second quarter. PTC India Financial Services: The company reported an 86.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.14 crore in Q2, even as revenue declined 19.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 131.8 crore. Other stocks in news Defence stocks: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said the The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Vedanta: Mining major Vedanta Group is set to Mining major Vedanta Group is set to invest an additional ₹1 trillion in Odisha , creating over 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday. Kaynes Technology: Kaynes Holding Pte Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH to acquire an additional 7 per cent stake in Sensonic GmbH, where it already holds 54 per cent. NTPC Green Energy: The company announced the commercial operation of 9.9 Megawatt (Mw) capacity from its 92.4 Mw wind project in Bhuj, Gujarat, under Ayana Renewable Power Four Pvt Ltd, effective Oct. 25, 2025.

Indian Hotels Co: The company has infused $25 million equity into its wholly owned Netherlands subsidiary, IHOCO BV, to support investments in its subsidiaries for debt repayment and operational needs. Cipla: The pharma major has The pharma major has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd to launch a second brand of Tirzepatide in the Indian market. Premier Energies, Syrma SGS Technology: Both the companies have signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent ownership of solar inverter maker KSolare Energy Pvt Ltd in a 51:49 ratio for ₹170 crore. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker announced its entry into the United Kingdom in partnership with MotoGB, launching its Euro 5+ range led by Hunk 440, marking its 51st international market and expanding its European presence.