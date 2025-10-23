Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

In the quarter under review, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,685 crore, as compared to ₹2,591 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent

Hindustan Unilever

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares gained 2.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,667.55 per share, after the company posted its September quarter (Q2FY26) results and announced a dividend. 
 
At 11:50 AM, HUL's share price was up 1.4 per cent on BSE at ₹2,628.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.79 per cent at 85,097.12.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,17,554.82 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,779.7 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹2,136.  

HUL Q2 results 2025

HUL reported its Q2 results during market hours on Thursday, October 23, 2025. In the quarter under review, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,685 crore, as compared to ₹2,591 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent. 
 
 
However, its revenue from operations stood at ₹16,241 crore, as compared to ₹15,926 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 2 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹3,729 crore, as compared to ₹3,793 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin fell 90 basis points (bps) to 23.2 per cent, as compared to 24.1 per cent a year ago. 

Meanwhile, the company's home care segment delivered mid-single digit underlying volume growth (UVG) offset by price reductions taken in previous quarters, resulting in a flat underlying sales growth (USG). 
 
Beauty and Wellbeing delivered 5 per cent USG, driven by skin care and health and wellbeing. Hair care continued to strengthen its market leadership in the quarter. Personal care turnover growth was flat, impacted by the GST rate transition in the quarter.
 
Foods delivered 3 per cent USG with low single-digit UVG. Beverages (Tea and Coffee) grew in double-digits.
 
"Looking ahead, we are determined to accelerate our portfolio transformation by radically sharpening our consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming our core brands to make them more modern, desirable, and youthful, future proofing our marketing & sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery and fulfillment, and investing disproportionately to scale our high-growth demand spaces. We believe these key priorities, coupled with a supportive macroeconomic environment, will position us to accelerate volume-led growth in the mid-to-long term," said Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL. 
 
The management said that the goods and services tax (GST) related disruptions continued in October and normalcy is expected in early November. It also warned that if raw material prices remain where they are, price growth could be in the low single digits. 
 
The company anticipates the second half (H2FY26) to be better than the first. Further, Ebitda margins are forecasted to remain at current levels, excluding the ice cream business, to support investment in the business. The company will focus on competitive volume-led growth. 

HUL dividend

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 7, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, November 20, 2025. 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

