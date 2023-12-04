Stocks to Watch today, Dec 4: SBI, HUL, Salasar Techno, Tata Power, Alkem

Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 4: Hopes of political stability amid a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party in three states may lead to a gap-up start in the markets on Monday.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was ruling 263 points higher at 20,638 levels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Elsewhere in Asia, indices were largely higher led by Australia's ASX (up 0.98 per cent), South Korea's Kospi (0.56 per cent), and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 0.51 per cent). Japan's Nikkei was the only loser (down 0.45 per cent).

On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.59 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch out today:

SBI, Titan: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) clean sweep in three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh) augurs very well for macro and policy momentum for India, believes Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

As such, it expects 14 stocks, across sectors, to benefit from the win including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Ultratech Cement, Titan, Indian Hotels Company, Lemontree Hotels, Angel One, and Medanta.

Hindustan Unilever: The company decided to split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions.

AstraZeneca Pharma: AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug (Breztri Aerosphere) for sale or for distribution.

Meanwhile, its Anglo-Swedish parent AstraZeneca has signed a deal worth up to $247 million with US artificial intelligence (AI) biologics firm Absci to design an antibody to fight cancer, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

GAIL (India): The company has filed an arbitration case against SEPE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd. in the London Court of International Arbitration for up to $1.817 billion.

KPI Energy: KPI Green Energy Limited has won new orders from Sun Drops Energia Pvt Ltd for 4.40 MW for executing solar power projects.

HFCL: The telecom gear maker has bagged an order of around Rs 67 crore to supply optical fibre cables to a domestic telecom operator.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The company secured a contract worth Rs 364 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India on Saturday said it has amended a framework to allow the induction of shareholders' directors on its board.

Tata Power: Tata Power has won the bid to acquire Bikaner-III Neemrana-II Transmission Ltd, a transmission project special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by PFC Consulting Ltd.

Kamat Hotels: The chain has opened Orchid Hotel at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has opened the Lemon Tree Hotel in Hubli. This is the eighth property of the group in Karnataka.

Bajaj Healthcare: CFO Rupesh Nikam resigned from the position on Dec 1.

Alkem Labs: Alkem Labs has received Form 483 with three observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the end of the inspection conducted at the company's API manufacturing facility located at Mandva.

Granules India: The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, for Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

Avantel: Has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 67.92 crore from NewSpace India Ltd for supply, installation and commissioning of Satcom Terminals (Xponders).

PVR Inox: The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), New Delhi, has deleted the original tax demand worth Rs 36.66 crore (including penalty and interest).