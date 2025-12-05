Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: IndiGo, banks, auto, ITC Hotels, Adani Ent

Stocks to watch today, Friday, December 5, 2025: Indian stock markets may open flat on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on December 6, 2025.

At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were lower by 7 points at 26,180 levels.

The RBI’s repo rate decision today comes in the backdrop of the Indian economy posting an 8-per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the September 2025 (Q2FY26) quarter and a record low retail inflation of 0.25 per cent.

Globally, investors will track the US’ PCE Price index data, and the Rupee-Dollar movement.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region opened lower today, with Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 falling 0.17 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index losing 1.36 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi trading just below the flatline. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Overnight, the S&P500 index inched up 0.11 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07 per cent. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Banks, automobile, real estate, financial shares: Shares of rate-sensitive sectors, including banks, financial services, automobile, and real estate players, will be on investor radar today as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the repo rate decision for the December policy.

Adani Enterprises share price According to a Business Standard report, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and boutique investment firm GQG Partners may participate in the ongoing ₹24,930-crore rights issue of Adani Enterprises (AEL). Further, if LIC and GQG choose to participate in proportion to their shareholding, they would need to invest roughly ₹1,000 crore each. IndiGo share price Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other senior officials from the ministry reportedly held an urgent review meeting with IndiGo’s top management on Thursday amid large-scale flight cancellations by the airline due to the Government’s recent order to ensure adequate “rest to pilots”.

The airline told the officials that cancellations would continue for the next two to three days as it attempts to stabilise its schedule. The minister, meanwhile, asked the airline to normalise operations as soon as possible and ensure airfares do not rise due to the ongoing crisis. Tata Power share price Tata Power informed the stock exchanges, on Thursday, that the temporary suspension of work at the company’s units located at Mundra continues. It anticipates resumption of operations in due course, i.e. tentatively by December 31, 2025. IndusInd Bank share price Private lender IndusInd Bank, on Thursday, denied media reports claiming that it was in discussions to bring in a strategic partner on Board.

ITC Hotels share price British American Tobacco (BAT) is looking to sell its stake in ITC Hotels, the company said on Thursday. The tobacco group plans to sell between 7 per cent and its entire 15.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels. YES Bank share price The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has signed a strategic bancassurance partnership with YES Bank, wherein the Bank’s customers will have access to LIC’s life insurance products. Samvardhana Motherson share price The Board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has approved acquisition of the remaining 10-per cent stake of Motherson Lumen Systems South Africa Pty Ltd. (Motherson Lumen SA). Post the completion of the transaction, Motherson Lumen SA will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SAMIL.

Deepak Nitrite share price Deepak Chem Tech Limited, a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has commenced manufacturing operations at its Nitric Acid Plant at Nandesari, (Vadodara, Gujarat). Brookfield India Real Estate Trust share price According to reports, Brookfield India ReIT has launched a ₹3,500-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) at an indicative price of ₹320 per unit – 3.4 per cent lower than the current market price. Diamond Power Infrastructure share price The SME company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Adani Green Energy to supply solar cables for Adani’s various projects. The cost of the project is ₹748 crore.