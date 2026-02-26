Stocks to Watch today, Feb 26: Lupin, IRFC, RVNL, SBI Life, Sanofi India

Stocks to Watch today, February 26, 2026: Indian equities are poised for a positive start, tracking strong global cues. As of 7:34 AM, Indian equities are poised for a positive start, tracking strong global cues. As of 7:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures signalled a higher opening, trading 45 points higher at 25,674.

Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks finished higher amid a rally in tech stocks. At close, the Dow Jones was up 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.81 per cent, and the Nasdaq was up 1.26 per cent.

Performance across the Asia-Pacific region was largely upbeat, tracking the Wall Street rally, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.59 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, to an all-time high of 59,199.31, and South Korea's Kospi was up 1.49 per cent. However, mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.27 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch on February 26, 2026: Sanofi India: In Q4, the company reported a In Q4, the company reported a net profit of ₹61.7 crore , compared to ₹91.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹419.8 crore, compared to ₹514.9 crore a year ago. KSB: In Q4, the In Q4, the company reported a net profit of ₹10.8 crore , compared to ₹73 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹784 crore, compared to ₹726.4 crore a year ago. SBI Life Insurance: The board has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the company of ₹2.7 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

IRFC: The Indian government, acting as the promoter, has decided not to utilise the oversubscription option for an The Indian government, acting as the promoter, has decided not to utilise the oversubscription option for an additional 2 per cent stake after the initial offer faced a shortfall of 1.18 crore shares on February 25. Consequently, the final transaction will be limited to the base offer of approximately 26.13 crore equity shares. Separately, the firm has secured a $400 million equivalent Japanese Yen loan through an External Commercial Borrowing agreement with a banking consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui and MUFG. KFin Technologies: MFC Technologies, the joint venture between Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and KFin Technologies, has announced key leadership appointments as MF Central transitions into a professionally governed stand-alone entity serving India’s mutual fund ecosystem.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) became a step-down subsidiary of the company after allotting shares to a unit of tech giant Meta. TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) wants employees to proactively use artificial intelligence (AI) even if it means “cannibalising revenue streams”, nudging them at a time when the industry is worried about the technology’s impact on billing models and jobs. Lupin: Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has initiated an inspection and search at Lupin's registered office in Mumbai. The inspection and search by the department seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit, etc., started on February 25, 2026.

Lodha Developers: The company has acquired development rights for a property in Mumbai at a consideration amount of about ₹106.12 crore. Dr. Reddy's Labs: Indian drugmaker is likely to launch its generic semaglutide injection in the country in March ​under the brand name Obeda, according to reports. Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company has signed a manufacturing and commercial supply agreement with a large domestic pharma company (name not disclosed) to supply pen injectors. The contract is for about ₹423 crore, and supplies will be executed over four years. The company said there is no promoter interest and it is not a related-party transaction.

Onward Technologies: Onward Technologies said a US court in Illinois has vacated an earlier order that had directed freezing funds up to $1.258 million in the company’s Citibank account, in a case filed by an ex-employee of its subsidiary, Onward Technologies Inc. The court has also dismissed the pending citation to Citibank, and the company received the order on February 24, 2026 (dated February 18, 2026). Zydus Lifesciences: The company plans to launch Semaglutide injection under the brand names – SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM, and ALTERMETM, upon patent expiry in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided its approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity.