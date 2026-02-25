Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Meta takes 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence via share issue

Meta takes 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence via share issue

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence is no longer a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of RIL after issuing shares to a Meta unit, which now holds 30% of its equity

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

REIL was earlier the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL | Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) became a step-down subsidiary of the company after allotting shares to a unit of tech giant Meta.
 
REIL was earlier the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL.
 
After the allotment, Reliance Intelligence, the wholly owned subsidiary of REIL, is set to own 70 per cent of the total equity capital in the company.
 
The remaining 30 per cent is held by Facebook Overseas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms.
 
In a regulatory filing dated February 25, 2026, the company said REIL allotted 85,31,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par.
 

Also Read

Train, IRFC, Railways

IRFC OFS sees weak institutional demand; bids hover near floor price

oil, reliance

Chevron sells Venezuelan oil to Reliance for first time since 2023

Meta's Chief of Global Policy Kevin Martin

Proposed DPDP timelines a challenge: Meta's Chief of Global Policypremium

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

SC to hear Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case against CCI order on Monday

Novartis

Novartis to sell majority stake in India unit in ₹1,446 crore deal

 
Of this, 59,66,22,500 equity shares, aggregating ₹596.6 crore, were allotted to Reliance Intelligence. The remaining 25,65,52,500 shares, aggregating ₹256.6 crore, were allotted to Meta Platforms’ arm.
 
RIL said all necessary approvals for the investment have been obtained. The transaction between REIL and Facebook is not a related-party transaction, while the transaction between REIL and Reliance Intelligence is on an arm’s length basis. The company added that none of its promoter or group entities have any interest in the transaction.
 
REIL was incorporated in October 2025 by Reliance Intelligence Ltd as part of a joint venture framework with Meta.
 

More From This Section

Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

India plays central role in our international strategy: Wyndham Hotelspremium

The Borivali store is the sixth retail outlet in India

Apple to open second Mumbai retail store in Borivali on Thursday

LTIMindtree (Image: Company website)

AI companies want to justify billions spent on infra: LTM growth chiefpremium

Coforge

Coforge wins $158-mn UK contract as AI-led demand boosts deal sizes

Topics : Reliance Industries Metaverse Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVEShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayIDFC First Bank Fraud CaseIMD Weather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchIT Stocks today