Stocks to Watch today, July 18: Wipro, Ceat, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IHCL

Stocks to watch today, July 18: The Indian stock market is likely to continue its range-bound trajectory on the week's last trading session, albeit with a positive bias. At 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,191.5 level, up by just 45 points, signalling a flat start.

Global markets showcased cautious optimism, concluding the trading session with decent gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.52 per cent or 229 points, quoting 44,484. The S&P 500 index also settled in green at 6,297 level, up by 0.54 per cent. The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, witnessed a steeper surge of 0.75 per cent, concluding the session at 20,885.

However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region showcased mixed trends. The Hang Seng index was up by 269 points or 1.11 per cent, trading at 24,767.73. Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, struggled to trade in green, down by 0.20 per cent, trading at 39,819 level. South Korea's Kospi followed suit, down by 0.50 per cent, quoting 3,177.15. On the trade tariff front, speculations are high that India might soon strike a trade deal with the US. However, any concrete developments are yet to come in, keeping investor sentiment on edge. Q1FY26 earnings today Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel, L&T Finance and Reliance Industries are among the top companies to announce their earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) . Meanwhile, Atul, IndiaMART interMesh, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals will also announce their Q1 results on June 17, 2025.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Wipro The IT giant reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit figure to ₹3,330.4 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as against ₹3,003.2 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, up 0.8 per cent y-o-y from ₹21,963.8 crore. However, revenue declined 1.6 per cent (on a sequential basis) from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4FY25. LTIMindtree For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the IT company reported revenue of ₹9,840.6 crore , up 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1,254.6 crore, growing 11.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y. In USD terms, revenue came in at $1,153.3 million, up 2.0 per cent Q-o-Q and 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y, as per the exchange filing.

Lupin The pharma company stated in an exchange filing that the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authority inspected its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from July 08 to July 17, 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form-483 with four observations. "We are addressing these observations comprehensively and will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe," the company said in its exchange filing. Axis Bank The bank's operating profit stood at ₹11,515 crore in Q1FY26 , marking a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase. Meanwhile, operating revenue for the quarter under review grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y. However, the net profit figure declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,806 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by just 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,560 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.80 per cent for the quarter.

Shoppers Stop The retail chain's sales figure stood at ₹1,094 crore (GAAP), marking a Y-o-Y surge of 6 per cent in Q1FY26, largely driven by premiumisation. As per the company press release, the premium segment's contribution to sales rose to 67 per cent, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y. That apart, the company reported a reduction in net loss to ₹15.74 crore from ₹22.72 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Polycab The company reported strong performance for Q1FY26, with revenue rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,906 crore, driven by robust growth in the Wires and Cables (W&C) segment and healthy momentum in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) business. Ebitda grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹857.6 crore. The company's PAT came in at ₹599.7 crore, up 49 per cent Y-o-Y.

Indian Hotels (IHCL): The company reported a 19 per cent surge in PAT to ₹296 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as against ₹248 recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue figure witnessed a double-digit rise of 32 per cent, from ₹1,596 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹2,102 crore in Q1FY26. “IHCL continued its growth momentum with 12 signings taking the portfolio to 390+ hotels and opened 6 new hotels in the quarter," the company management said in its exchange filing. Tata Communications The Tata group company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹5,960 crore in Q1FY26, up 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Data revenue rose 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y YoY to ₹5,130 crore, driven by growth in the digital fabric portfolio, as per the exchange filing. Ebitda margin improved by 30 bps to 19.1 per cent. However, the company's PAT figure declined to ₹232 crore from ₹357 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Jio Financial Services The Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services firm reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹612 crore in Q1FY26. That apart, PAT stood at ₹325 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas pre-provisioning operating profit rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹366 crore. Meanwhile, JioBlackRock Asset Management’s asset under management (AUM) crossed ₹17,800 crore. Ceat Veranda Learning The company reported a double-digit rise of 10.5 per cent in revenue figure to ₹3,529.4 crore as against ₹3,192.8 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. However, PAT declined 27.2 per cent to ₹112.3 crore in the quarter under review from ₹154.2 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.