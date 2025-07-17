Short-term derivatives eroding capital formation: Sebi's Ananth Narayan

Short-term derivatives are dominating the domestic equity derivatives landscape, which could have adverse consequences, warned Ananth Narayan G, Whole-Time Member (WTM), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII Markets Conclave, the Sebi official said, “Unlike longer term derivatives, short-term derivative products such as expiry day trading in index options may detract from capital formation.”

While acknowledging that derivatives are vital for price discovery, hedging, and market depth, Narayan said that certain trends in the ecosystem have warranted a closer look by the regulator.

Sebi is considering measures to extend the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives and to boost cash market turnover to mitigate speculative short-term contracts.

His comments come against the backdrop of several measures by the market regulator to limit frenzy in the futures and options (F&O) segment, including curbs on the number of weekly index expiries—pushing volumes to monthly contracts. This, in part, has been triggered by high-frequency trading firms, known to take aggressive bets on the market. The tightening of derivatives trading rules, starting November 2024, has hit volumes on the indices of both exchanges, and in turn, impacted revenues of stock brokers. “We recognise the potential concerns of market infrastructure institutions, brokers, and other intermediaries, whose revenues may depend heavily on these short-term derivative volumes. But we must ask ourselves collectively—is all this at all sustainable?” asked Narayan.

The WTM said that expiry day option trading increases market volatility and could lead to noise trading that may potentially undermine confidence in price formation. The turnover in index options is often 350 times or more the turnover in the underlying cash market, creating an imbalance, noted Narayan. A Sebi study recently revealed that nine out of every ten individual traders in the F&O segment ended fiscal 2025 with losses totalling ₹1.01 trillion. The regulator said the staggering retail losses were “a large sum of money that could have otherwise gone towards responsible investing and capital formation,” and added that the current structure “is not sustainable for any stakeholder.”