Wipro Q1 results: Profit jumps 9.9% to ₹3,336 crore, dividend announced

Wipro's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share

Wipro posted a 7 per cent decline in profit compared to the previous quarter, when it reported ₹3,588.1 crore in Q4 FY25. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,336.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 9.9 per cent increase from ₹3,036.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY25).
 
However, the company posted a 7 per cent decline in profit compared to the previous quarter, when it reported ₹3,588.1 crore in Q4 FY25. 
Revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year from ₹21,963.8 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.6 per cent from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Moreover, the board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.
 
 
Shares of Wipro closed at ₹260.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Topics : Wipro results Q1 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

