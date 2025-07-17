Home / Markets / News / Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's outlook despite margin, deal growth

Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's outlook despite margin, deal growth

Tech Mahindra's Q1FY26 profit up 33% YoY and deal wins rise 44% but analysts offer mixed views on growth prospects; stock down 3% on cautious outlook

Tech Mahindra
premium
The robust deal TCV during a difficult macroeconomic period is impressive, and stability in the communications vertical removes a key concern. Steady margin expansion and reiterated guidance reflect management confidence
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tech Mahindra reported a revenue of ₹13,350 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), representing a decline of 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and down 1.0 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in constant currency (CC) terms.
 
On sequential basis in USD terms, the communications vertical was up 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q, BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) was down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q, manufacturing up 4.0 per cent Q-o-Q, hi-tech & media up by 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, retail, transport & logistics down by 1.0 per cent and healthcare up by 0.1 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Geography-wise, the Americas were up 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q, Europe up by 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q and the rest of world (ROW) down by 4.5 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
The EBIT margin increased 60 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 11.1 per cent. The profit after tax (PAT) was ₹1,140 crore (down 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q, up 33 per cent Y-o-Y), and in Rs terms, revenue grew 2.7 per cent, EBIT grew 34 per cent and PAT grew 34.0 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
New deals with Total Contract Value (TCV) of $809 million were announced, up 44 per cent Y-o-Y. The headcount was down 214 Q-o-Q to 1,48,517 employees.
 
Attrition increased by 80 bps Q-o-Q to 12.6 per cent. Utilisation was down by 130 bps Q-o-Q at 85 per cent. The number of $50 million+ clients was at 26, up by one Q-o-Q.
 
Management says sentiment remains cautious, particularly in automotive. But key markets such as North America and Europe are showing sequential growth, supported by backlog and active pursuit of AI-led engagements. Management said that FY26 performance remained on track for full-year growth.
 
The focus remains on selective deal conversion and scaling differentiated offerings, including proprietary AI tools. Initiatives around automation, offshoring and integration are expected to contribute to margin improvement. For subcontracting expenses, management guides for a long-term range of 8-10 per cent.
 
Deal wins were broad-based across BFSI, retail, telecom, high-tech, and manufacturing. But Auto and hi-tech sectors face demand softness. BFSI and retail are future growth drivers while the telco vertical has stabilised. FY26 is expected to be better than FY25, but outlook is cautious due to macro volatility.
 
The target for EBIT margin of 15 per cent for FY27 remains intact implying 4 per cent improvement over two financial years. Margin expansion will be driven by offshoring, lower subcontracting, and operational integration. AI-led transformation is driving productivity and deal momentum and the offshore mix has increased significantly Y-o-Y.
 
The outlook for manufacturing is uncertain with longer-term tariff impact expected to hurt growth.
 
However, the communications (telecom) segment is now net positive and will support revenue momentum. Internally, talent transformation is ongoing with a focus on workforce for AI execution but the pyramid reshaping is gradual.
 
Deal conversion to revenue is expected to gain momentum from Q2 onwards. While deal intake is strong and margin expansion positive, sequential softness in BFSI and retail may be cause for concern. The cash flow (CF) conversion was low at 46 per cent Operating CF to EBITDA and Free CF conversion to PAT at 65 per cent in Q1FY26 versus 111 per cent in Q4FY25,
 
The good deal TCV during a difficult period due to macro headwinds is impressive and stability in the communications vertical removes a key concern. The steady margin expansion, and reiteration of guidance point to management confidence.
 
The stock lost almost 3 per cent to close at ₹1,563.50 on Thursday on the BSE following the results announcement post market hours on Wednesday. However, analysts are divided on prospects. The bull case assumes over 25 per cent upside after the correction. According to Bloomberg, 16 of the 36 analysts polled in the last two days (post Q1 results) are bullish on the stock, while the remaining 11 are bearish and 9 are neutral. Their average one-year target price for the stock is ₹1,647, indicating potential upside of about 5 per cent. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee closes above 86 mark; Trump-Powell tensions weigh on Asian currencies

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 375 pts, Nifty at 25,111; IT, banks drag; realty outperforms

Microcap stock hits multi-year high, up 20% in weak market on huge volumes

Sebi aims to deepen equity market, flags concerns over derivatives frenzy

RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C

Topics :The CompassTech MahindraMarketsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story