Home / Companies / News / Eternal appoints Aditya Mangla as CEO of food ordering and delivery

Eternal appoints Aditya Mangla as CEO of food ordering and delivery

Aditya Mangla takes over as CEO of Eternal's food delivery business from Rakesh Ranjan, as Deepinder Goyal signals a shift in leadership style at Zomato

Aditya Mangla, Chief Executive Officer of Zomato.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery aggregator Zomato, has announced the appointment of Aditya Mangla as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its food ordering and delivery business.
 
Mangla takes over the role from Rakesh Ranjan, who has completed a two-year stint as CEO of the food ordering and delivery business. Ranjan will cease to be designated as senior management personnel with effect from 6 July 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said that this isn’t just a change of role. “It’s a signal for the kind of leadership we need as we move into our next chapter. We need leaders and teams who can navigate complexity with decisiveness and humility. Leaders who can move fast but stay thoughtful. And who carry the courage to make decisions even when the outcomes are uncertain, and have the strength to stand by them or change their minds when needed,” said Goyal in an email to employees. 
 
 
Mangla is currently the Head of Product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal. Since joining the company in March 2021, he has taken up multiple leadership roles within the food delivery business, including Head of Supply and Head of Customer Experience, focusing on optimising restaurant partner ecosystems and enhancing customer satisfaction across digital touchpoints, the company said.
 
“I’ve seen glimpses of that in Aditya over and over again. He’s not perfect, and he won’t always get everything right. Nobody does. But I believe, and have seen – that he has the humility to learn, the ability to think in systems, and the instinct to act. Above all, he has a good heart,” Goyal added.
 
He further wrote: “Aditya has also been one of the few leaders in the food delivery team who regularly runs into disagreements and pushes back with me. And I deeply value that. We don’t need more people who agree with everything. We need people who care enough to challenge what doesn’t sit right with them, and do so with honesty and respect.”
 

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

