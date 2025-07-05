Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in Salem Division, Tamil Nadu.

The order involves upgradation of the electric traction system from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV on the Salem Junction (SA)Podanur Junction (PTJ) and Irugur (IGU)Coimbatore Junction (CBE)Podanur Junction (PTJ) routes under the Salem division of Southern Railway. The project aims to enhance capacity and support a 3,000 MT loading target.

The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore, and it will be executed within 24 months.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.18% to settle at Rs 391.35 on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

