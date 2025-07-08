Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, July 8: Tata Motors, Titan, NLC india

The Indian stock market might continue to witness a range-bound trajectory, with a negative bias as fresh updates on trade tariffs keeps investor sentiment cautious. At 7:11 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 7 points lower at 25,509, signalling a muted start.

Global markets also traded in red with the S&P 500 index concluding the session at 6,229.98, down by 49 points or 0.79 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average followed suit, falling by 0.94 per cent or 422 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading in green as investors assessed Trump's 25 per cent tariff imposition on Japan and Korea. Japan's Nikkei was down 82 points or 0.21 per cent at 39,669.68, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 42 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,930.79.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates At home, analysts believe that market sentiment will remain in wait-and-watch mode, with earnings season providing further cues. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Titan: The company's consumer business recorded approximately 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q1FY26. The domestic business registered a 19 per cent increase, whereas the jewellery segment reported 18 per cent growth during the quarter. The company’s international business continued its strong momentum, growing by 49 per cent Y-o-Y. Titan expanded its retail footprint with the addition of 10 new stores in the quarter, bringing its total store count to 3,322 across all formats.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automobile firm reported a healthy Y-o-Y performance for the month of June. Production witnessed a robust growth of 20.2 per cent, rising to 83,435 units compared to 69,441 units in the same period last year. Sales also saw a healthy increase of 14.3 per cent, reaching 76,335 units against 66,800 units previously. Meanwhile, exports registered a modest uptick of 1.4 per cent, coming in at 2,634 units versus 2,597 units last year. Tata Motors: The automobile firm, in its exchange filing, announced Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Q1FY26 update. Wholesales for the quarter stood at 87,286 units, logging a decline of 10.7 per cent compared to Q1FY25, while retail sales came in at 94,420 units, down 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The combined contribution of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models rose to 77.2 per cent of total wholesales in Q1FY26, up from 66.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 67.8 per cent in the same period last year.

Navin Fluorine International: The company, in its recent exchange filing, announced the launch of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on July 7 to raise up to ₹750 crore, setting a floor price of ₹4,798.28 per share. The move comes after receiving board and shareholder approvals in earlier meetings. Lodha Developers: The real estate company (formerly Macrotech Developers) reported a 10 per cent growth in its pre-sales for Q1 FY26. The company’s pre-sales stood at ₹4,450 crore, compared to ₹4,030 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s collections during the quarter stood at Rs 2,880 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y.

JSW Infrastructure: The company has secured a ₹740 crore contract from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to upgrade container handling capabilities. The project includes the reconstruction and mechanisation of port berths, aiming to improve operational efficiency and support the government's port privatisation initiative. NLC India: The Navratna company has given in-principle approval to invest up to ₹1,630.89 crore, in one or more tranches, in its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL). This investment will be made via the subscription of equity shares at face value to help fund green energy projects. The investment is subject to necessary approvals from DIPAM and other authorities, as per the exchange filing.