Stocks to Watch Today, March 17: IndusInd, NMDC, Muthoot Fin, Zydus Life

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, March 17, 2025: Stock markets today will resume work after an extended weekend due to Holi festival. The That said, at 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 133.25 points higher at 22,577.5, hinting at a gap-up start. Stock markets today will resume work after an extended weekend due to Holi festival. The NSE Nifty , and the BSE Sensex today are expected to open higher amid positive global cues.That said, at 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 133.25 points higher at 22,577.5, hinting at a gap-up start.

The stock markets will stay stock-specific amid lack of triggers. Investors, however, will eye the US Federal Reserve's (US Fed') monetary policy meeting this week even as US President Donald Trump continues the sea-saw on tariff policies.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch on Monday: In Asia, Nikkei was trading 1.18 per cent higher while Topix soared 1.30 per cent. Moreover, Kospi was up 1.5 per cent and ASX 200 gained 0.67 per cent. On the Wall Street, Dow Jones settled 1.65 per cent higher. The S&P 500 climbed 2.13 per cent, while Nasdaq gained 2.61 per cent. Notably, Friday alos marked the best day of 2025 for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

IndusInd Bank share price:

Assuring IndusInd Bank shareholders about the bank's capital adequacy, despite the recent concerns raised around the hit on the bank's net worth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on March 15 that the bank is well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory. It said that IndusInd Bank had a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.46 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 70.20 per cent at the end of December 2024. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank was at 113 per cent as on March 9, 2025, as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

Infosys share price:

The information technology (IT) company has informed the stock exchanges that it has reached an agreement between Infosys McCamish Systems LLC (McCamish) and a few McCamish's customers. Under the proposed settlement terms, McCamish has agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund, to settle the matters. The proposed terms are subject to confirmation and due diligence by the plaintiffs.

Also Read

Welspun Specialty Solutions share price:

Welspun Specialty has received the formal Purchase Contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)for the supply of approximately 4,050 tonne of Stainless Steel Seamless Boiler Tubes for series of Super critical Thermal Power Projects. The final value of the contract is Rs 231.78 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be executed during the next 13 months (April 2026).

NMDC share price:

The mining and minerals company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on March 17, 2025, to consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Muthoot Finance share price:

India's leading gold financier touched the milestone of Rs 1-trillion asset under management (AUM) on March 13, 2025.

KEC International share price:

The RPG Group company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,267 crore for its various businesses, including Transmission & Distribution vertical (800 kV HVDC & 765 kV Transmission line orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and supply of towers, hardware and poles in America), and Cables vertical (supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and overseas).

Tata Communications share price:

The Board of Directors has appointed N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director) as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from March 14, 2025.

IRFC share price:

Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Board of Directors will also meet today, Monday, March 17, 2025, to consider and approve a second interim dividend for FY25.

Power Grid share price:

The power generation company has decided to invest Rs 341.57 crore in two transmission projects.

Zydus Lifesciences share price:

In two separate developments concerning Zydus Life, the pharmaceutical company said it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Eluxadoline Tablets, 75 mg and 100 mg, used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D).

Separately, the USFDA concluded its surveillance inspection at the group's API Unit 1, located at Ankleshwar (Gujarat) with nil observations.

Shilpa Medicare share price:

The United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) concluded its inspection at the company's Raichur plant with 'zero' observations.

SignatureGlobal (India) share price:

According to a PTI report, SignatureGlobal (India) is looking to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to expand its footprint in the Gurugram region of Haryana. The real estate firm is, reportedly, considering launching two premium housing projects in the Rs 2-5 crore/unit bracket.

Brigade Enterprises share price:

The real estate firm has launched 'Brigade Eternia' at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, a residential project spanning across 14.65 acre. The project has a revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crore.

Kolte Patil share price:

Private equity giant Blackstone is set to pick up a 40-per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for a price of Rs 1,166 crore. BREP Asia III India Holding Co, a Blackstone entity, will buy a 14.3 per cent stake in the company through preferential allotment route, and an additional 25.7 per cent stake through a share purchase agreement.

Tejas Networks share price:

The company has bagged an incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, worth Rs 123.45 crore, for the financial year 2023-24.

Strides Pharma share price:

Strides Pharma Global Pte., a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Singapore, intends to foster introductions, collaborations, procurement, and business engagement between pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers of India, China, and other Southeast-Asian countries. In this regard, the company has proposed to acquire 100 per cent stake in Amexel Pte. Ltd., Singapore, to conduct the stated business.

GR Infraprojects share price:

GR Infraprojects has informed the stock exchanges that it has won the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 4,262.78 crore.

Kranti Industries share price:

The auto ancillary company has received a new expor, part development order, from CGL Manufacturing Inc. (Arrow Machine and Fabrication Group) from Canada for the development and supply of new industrial machinery parts (Alternator Housing).