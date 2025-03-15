Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life's Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Life's Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Unit 1, located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The said inspection was conducted from 10 March to 14 March 2025 and concluded with zero observations from the regulatory body.

The official announcement was made on 14 March 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

 

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.73% to end at Rs 882.55 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 23-cr from Department of Space Centre

RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 23-cr from Department of Space Centre

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

Dollar Index Renews Gains As US PPI Data Flag Concerns Of Sticky Inflation

Dollar Index Renews Gains As US PPI Data Flag Concerns Of Sticky Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon