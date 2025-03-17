Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest Short Strangle on Nifty50

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest Short Strangle on Nifty50

Consolidation Phase: After rebounding from recent lows, Nifty has been consolidating this week, preparing for the next leg up.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  Expiry: 20 March 2025
  Strike Prices: Buy 22400CE & Sell 22650CE
  Net Premium Outflow: ~98
  Stop Loss: 50

Also Read

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying DMart, JSW Energy on March 17

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy HDFC Bank, TaMo, Tata Power today

Hikal, Torrent Power: Top bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec for March 12

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10

  Target: 200
 
Rationale:
 
- Consolidation Phase: After rebounding from recent lows, Nifty has been consolidating this week, preparing for the next leg up.
 
- Key Levels: Nifty bottomed at 21,964.60 (4th March) and has retraced to 22,676, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 23,807 – 21,964 decline, making 22,670 a key resistance.
 
- Market Sentiment: Midcaps, which were deeply oversold, have begun recovering, improving overall sentiment.
 
- Outlook: Support at 22,300 minimizes the chances of a sustained decline. A move above 22,550 is expected to push Nifty towards 22,650 – 22,700 in the coming week.  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Investors strike a rich vein: Gold ETFs shine under the rally's gilded sky

Premium

BSE 500 stocks lag consensus targets amid sustained market selloff

Premium

Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

Premium

Indian defence sector stocks lock and load, ready for export offensive

Sebi to finalise SOP for settlement regulations amid rise in such cases

Topics :Stock callsNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Nifty F&ONifty futuresNifty tradingshare marketShare priceIndian stock exchangesIndian stock markets

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story