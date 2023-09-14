Stocks to Watch today, Sep 14: Adani Group, RIL, Hero Moto, Bombay Dyeing

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, September 14, 2023: After having conquered the 20,000-mark on Wednesday, backed by a 9-day rally, the Nifty50 seems poised to extend After having conquered the 20,000-mark on Wednesday, backed by a 9-day rally, the Nifty50 seems poised to extend gains in early trade on Thursday tracking the positive trend in Asian peers.

However, overnight, the US market had finished on a mixed note after CPI inflation rose higher-than-expected to 3.7 per cent in August, driven by high energy prices.

At 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures traded at 20,176 as against the spot Nifty50 close of 20,070 yesterday.

Meanwhile, these stocks are likely to be in focus in trades on Thursday.

Adani Group: Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator, which is India's largest, received type certification from WindGuard GmbH.

Meanwhile, the Group has been in talks with lenders for several months to refinance $3.8 billion worth of debt taken for Ambuja acquisition.

Reliance (RIL): As per reports, the company’s retail arm - Reliance Retail is in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors, including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abi Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The airline will soon introduce a wrist gadget and use a ground device to detect fatigue among pilots and check their level of alertness before and after flying an aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed IndiGo to wet lease 11 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft. READ MORE

Bombay Dyeing: Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development Company to buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major backed Ather Energy, expects to become profitable at the unit level within this financial year. READ MORE

Cummins: The company and its authorized Genset Original Equipment Manufacturer (GOEM) Sudhir Power unveiled the CPCBIV+ compliant genset range for the Delhi NCR markets.

Bajaj Healthcare: Following the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection in November 2022 at its API manufacturing unit in Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA with Zero 483 observations.

Bank of India: The state-run bank raised Rs 2,000 crore in capital via Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds, at a coupon rate of 7.88 per cent, to comply with regulatory norms and fuel business growth.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and BEL have collaborated to develop an indigenous communication-based train control (i-CBTC) system.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The NCLAT set aside an insolvency order against the company after its financial creditor IndusInd Bank reached a settlement. The stock had hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday.

Stocks in F&O ban on Thursday: Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India Cements, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, REC and SAIL.