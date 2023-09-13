Confirmation

Ather Energy expects to turn unit-level profitable in next 2 quarters

Phokela concluded that with an annual production capacity of 420,000 units, Ather does not foresee the need for additional manufacturing capacity for the next 18 months

Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy

Deepak PatelSohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Ather Energy, India's third-largest electric two-wheeler player, anticipates unit-level profitability within the current financial year, according to a senior executive at the firm. Speaking to Business Standard during the ACMA event in New Delhi, Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer of Ather Energy, stated that while the company had been gross margin profitable six quarters ago, setbacks due to adjustments in the FAME scheme had been a hindrance.

"Unit-level profitability is imminent, although achieving overall profitability will take more time due to ongoing research and development (R&D) costs," Phokela remarked. This focus on profitability is also integral to the company's initial public offering (IPO) plans. "If we can convincingly show that we are on the brink of profitability, then it's merely a matter of time," he added.

Ather Energy's financial performance has been a mixed bag. Its net loss escalated by 151.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 864.5 crore in FY23, while total revenue soared by 336.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,783.6 crore, as per Hero MotoCorp's annual reports. Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, holds about a 37 per cent stake in Ather Energy.

In terms of funding, Ather recently garnered Rs 900 crore through a rights issue from Hero MotoCorp and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. Hero contributed Rs 550 crore, while GIC invested around Rs 350 crore. "A significant portion of past investments has been channelled into R&D," noted Phokela. He said that of the recently raised Rs 900 crore, approximately 25-30 per cent would be allocated to R&D and product development.

As the market evolves, consumer perception around the necessary range for electric two-wheelers is also changing, Phokela pointed out. Ather has recently broadened its product range with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery options for its flagship model, the 450X, and a new entry-level product, the 450S. "Excess range, which isn't utilised, essentially amounts to a waste of money as the battery is the most expensive component of an electric scooter," he said.

Phokela concluded that with an annual production capacity of 420,000 units, Ather does not foresee the need for additional manufacturing capacity for the next 18 months.

Topics : Ather Energy Electric mobility

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon