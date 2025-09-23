Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Sept 23: Adani Power, KEC Int, JBM Auto, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 23: Adani Power, KEC Int, JBM Auto, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, September 23, 2025: JBM Auto, Vedanta, JK Lakshmi, Dr Reddy's Labs and other stocks will be in focus

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch today, September 23, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open flat on Tuesday despite strong global cues. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 16 points at 25,262.
 
Globally, Asia-Pacific markets traded higher, fuelled by a tech rally on Wall Street after Nvidia announced a partnership with OpenAI, driving investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.
 
At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.27 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.35 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 per cent. Japanese markets were closed on account of the Autumnal Equinox.
 
On Friday, all three Wall Street indices closed at all-time highs. At close, the S&P 500 was up 0.44 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.14 per cent.   Track Stock Market Live Updates

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, September 23, 2025: 

Vikran Engineering: The company's net profit in the June quarter stood at ₹5.65 crore, as compared to ₹4.29 crore a year ago. Its revenue stood at ₹159.2 crore, as against ₹136 crore.
 
KEC International: The company secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth ₹3,243 crore.
 
Adani Power: Last week, SBI Funds Management and Citadel Securities LLC bought Adani Power's shares sold by GQG Partners LLC in a $250 million deal on Indian bourses.
 
Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group has entered into a joint development agreement for a residential project in South Bengaluru spread over 7.5 acres with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 1,200 crore.
 
Vedanta: The government has rejected Vedanta Group firm's application for extension of contract for a key Cambay basin oil and gas block.
 
Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company launched Pertuza, a pertuzumab biosimilar, in India for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. Besides, the company has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand of ₹35.11 crore, along with applicable interest and a penalty of ₹3.51 crore.
 
JBM Auto: JBM Electric Vehicles (P), part of JBM Auto, has announced a partnership with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the UAE’s top automobile distributors.
 
Birla Corporation: The company's subsidiary, RCCPL, has been declared the preferred bidder by the Government of Telangana, Department of Mines & Geology, for the grant of a Composite Licence for the Guda-Rampur Limestone & Manganese Block.
 
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for a contract involving the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction sub-stations (Scott-connected). The order is worth ₹145 crore. 
 
Emkay Global Financial Services: Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities Pvt Ltd, has acquired over 21 per cent stake in the company.
 
Suraj Estate Developers: The company has launched Suraj Park View 1, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹250 crore. 
 
JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement company has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Share Purchase & Shareholders’ Agreement (SPSHA) with Ampin C&I Power Four Pvt Ltd to procure solar power under applicable captive power regulations. As part of the transaction, the company has also acquired a 26 per cent equity stake in Ampin C&I Power Four Pvt Ltd.
 
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab), in European markets.
 
NTPC Green: The company commissioned part of the 9.9 MW wind capacity out of the total installed capacity of 92.4 MW (wind) in Bhuj, Gujarat, under Ayana Renewable Power Four. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7,382.475 MW.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

