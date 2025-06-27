Stocks to Watch today: Tata Power, Arkade Developers, Hitachi Energy, NTPC

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, June 27, 2025: Indian benchmark indices, now less than 3 per cent below their all-time highs, are poised to rise for a fourth straight session, buoyed by positive global cues.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 112 points or 0.44 per cent at 25,727 as of 7:45 AM.

Equity markets in Asia advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street, driven by hopes for a rate cut and easing geopolitical tensions. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 1.5 per cent, and China's CSI 300 was up 0.8 per cent.

Gains in stocks come amid reports that the US and China have finalised a trade understanding that was reached last month in Geneva. Overnight, US equity indices briefly topped their all-time high as tensions between Iran and Israel eased. Further, the first quarter consumer spending growing at the weakest pace since the pandemic has triggered hopes for an early rate cut. The S&P 500 index closed 0.8 per cent higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.94 per cent. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 1000.36 points or 1.21 per cent higher at 83,755.87, while the Nifty50 rose 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 25,549.00.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: New India Assurance Company: The company said tax authorities have issued a show cause notice with a demand of ₹2,298 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) for five financial years. It has received a show cause notice dated June 26, 2025, from the office of the Additional Commissioner, Mumbai-South, and Maharashtra state. Tata Power: The company has applied to distribute electricity to various pockets of Maharashtra as part of its efforts to expand beyond the financial capital, according to a PTI report. The company has filed for a license across key growth regions, including parts of Mumbai, Pune, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik.

Arkade Developers: The realty major has acquired redevelopment rights for a society located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, with a revenue potential of ₹350 crore. The society is spread across 1.1 acres and offers a saleable area of approximately 86,000 square feet. Hitachi Energy India: The firm secured an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to deliver 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA), single-phase transformers. These ultra-high voltage alternating current (UHV AC) transformers are capable of handling power equivalent to the average consumption of 30 million households in India. AstraZeneca: The global bio-pharmaceutical major has established its state-of-the-art Global Hub in Bengaluru, investing ₹166 crore to focus on the development of AI-powered healthcare solutions, as per a PTI report. The new facility in Bengaluru is designed to accommodate nearly 1,300 employees, including 400 new jobs.

HCL Technologies: The tech major launched its orchestration consultation and implementation services, aimed at accelerating enterprises' adoption of Salesforce Agentforce across various industries. NTPC: The company's 660 Megawatt (Mw) Unit #3 at Barh Stage-I will commence commercial operations from 01 July 2025, raising total installed capacity to 60,978 Mw standalone and 82,080 Mw group level. Embassy Developments: On Thursday, the company acquired 100 per cent equity in Squadron Developers for ₹456.61 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

Sterling Tools: The company received a GST Show Cause Notice alleging short payment, interest, and excess ITC claim, with a total demand of ₹9.96 crore, including interest and penalties, from CGST Dehradun. Premier Energies: The company announced the successful commissioning of its new 1.2 Gigawatt (Gw) TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana. It is one of the first few solar manufacturers in India to operationalise a TOPCon production line, capable of delivering solar cell efficiencies exceeding 25 per cent, the company said. UltraTech Cement: The cement maker commissioned its second cement grinding mill with a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at the company’s unit in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. After this, the company’s consolidated domestic grey cement capacity stands at 186.86 mtpa.