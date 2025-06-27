Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up on tariff relief hopes; HDB Fin, Indogulf IPOs eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 27, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 112 points higher at 25,727, indicating a gap-up start.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 27, 2025: Upbeat global cues, Trump tariff uncertainty, primary market activity, easing Middle East tensions, forex data for the week-ended June 20, coupled with institutional flows are likely to guide the key benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the last trading day of the week.
That said, around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 112 points higher at 25,727, indicating a gap-up start.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded higher on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street after the White House signaled a possible softening in tariff deadlines that had dampened investor sentiment.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt played down the urgency surrounding upcoming tariff deadlines, suggesting they may not be set in stone. "The deadline is not critical," Leavitt said, adding that an extension remains at the president’s discretion. July 8 marks the scheduled start of the so-called “liberation day” tariffs after a 90-day pause, while July 9 is the deadline for a potential EU agreement to avoid steep 50 per cent tariffs.
Last checked, Nikkei rose 1.22 per cent, extending gains after hitting a five-month high in the prior session. The broader Topix index also jumped 1.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Tokyo's core consumer price index (excluding fresh food and fuel) rose 3.1 per cent year-on-year in June—slower than May’s 3.6 per cent increase and below economists' expectations of a 3.3 per cent rise.
Kospi and ASX 200 were up 0.4 per cent each.
US stock futures hovered near the flatline during early Asian trading hours as investors awaited key data releases including inflation, personal income, consumer spending, and sentiment indicators.
Apart from that, the US economy contracted at an annualised rate of 0.5 per cent in Q1 2025, deeper than the earlier estimate of a 0.2 per cent decline. This marks the first quarterly contraction in three years, driven by weaker consumer spending and a sharp downward revision in exports.
Overnight in the US, stocks rallied across the board. The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to close at 6,141.02, bringing its weekly advance to 2.9 per cent and nearing its all-time intraday high of 6,147.43 set in February.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.97 per cent to 20,167.91, also close to record territory, while the Dow Jones added 404.41 points, or 0.94 per cent, to finish at 43,386.84.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹12,692.56 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth ₹421.34 crore on June 26.
IPO today
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO (Mainline), Moving Media IPO (SME), Valencia India IPO (SME), Ace Alpha IPO (SME), and PRO FX Tech IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription.
HDB Financial Services IPO (Mainline), Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO (Mainline), Rama Telecom IPO (SME), Suntech Infra IPO (SME), Supertech EV IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Globe Civil Project IPO (Mainline), Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO (Mainline), Kalpataru IPO (Mainline), Icon Facilitators IPO (SME), Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge IPO (SME), AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO (SME), and Abram Foods IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Oil prices inched higher on Thursday as falling US crude and fuel inventories, coupled with a weaker dollar, supported market sentiment. However, traders remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the Iran-Israel ceasefire.
Brent crude futures edged up 5 cents, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at $67.73 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 32 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to close at $65.24 per barrel.
Gold prices held steady as investors awaited key US inflation data for clues on the interest rate trajectory, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East showed signs of easing. Spot gold remained flat at $3,333 per ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.2 per cent higher at $3,348.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DS Group's Pulse candy clocks ₹750 cr, eyes ₹1,000 cr in next two yrs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pulse candy, launched in 2015, clocked a revenue of ₹750 crore in FY25, supported by a strong pan-India distribution network. The company now aims to grow this figure to ₹1,000 crore within two years, top executives said.
The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group, which sells the brand through 3.5 million distributors, plans to expand Pulse into new consumer categories, including products for children to increase penetration among the under-18 demographic, and sugar-free options targeting health-conscious consumers. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian primary markets have posted tepid performance in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25). Of the 19 stocks that debuted on the stock exchanges in H1, as many as 10, or 53 per cent, are trading below their listing price now, according to data compiled by Business Standard.
Notably, so far in 2025, 19 companies have gone public from the mainline segment, raising ₹29,834 crore.
Of these, stocks of 10—including Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Indo Farm Equipment, Laxmi Dental, Denta Water and Infra Solution, Borana Weaves, Ather Energy, Standard Glass Lining Technology, Schloss Bangalore, Belrise Industries, and Arisinfra Solutions—are trading below their listing price. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore and six other entities on Thursday bought a 1.6 per cent stake in logistics solution provider Delhivery for ₹461 crore through open market transactions.
Besides, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Tata MF, ASK Asset & Wealth Management, Hill Fort Capital and Hong-Kong-based investment manager Viridian AM purchased shares of the Gurugram-based Delhivery, as per the block deal on the NSE.
The entities picked up over 11.9 million equity shares or 1.6 per cent stake in the company at an average price of ₹387, taking the combined value to ₹461 crore. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund schemes renamed to align with the Sebi category norms
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the June-end deadline fast approaching, most fund houses have renamed their schemes to align them with the respective category. For instance, 'Bluechip Funds' of Axis, ICICI Prudential, and Canara Robeco have recently been renamed as Largecap Funds.
The changes have come on the direction of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In a communication dated March 27, the regulator asked fund houses to align the names of their schemes with the category to bring uniformity in the nomenclature of equity-oriented schemes. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: French fries maker Hyfun Foods may expedite its IPO plans to fund growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyfun Foods, one of India’s largest French fries makers in the organised sector, and a leading supplier to global giants such as KFC, McDonald’s and Burger King, may fast-track its initial public offering (IPO) plans to fund its expansion plans, said S. Soundararadjane, CEO of HyFarm — the agribusiness arm of Hyfun Foods.
“The IPO plans are still at a discussion stage, but we do plan to reach there in the next 2–3 years,” Soundararadjane told Business Standard.
Sources said the company is also under discussions with multiple PE funds to drive its growth plans. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion after strong Nasdaq debut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private equity-backed Jefferson Capital has secured a valuation of $1.2 billion after its shares rose 26.7 per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, signaling a steady recovery in investor appetite for listings with strong fundamentals.
The consumer debt collector's shares opened at $19 apiece, above its offer price of $15 per share. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company and some existing investors raised $150 million by selling 10 million shares in the IPO.
The US IPO market has recovered in recent weeks after President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies rattled investors and froze new listings earlier this year.
The rebound is likely to be selective, led by high-quality and long-anticipated issuers, IPOX research associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.
Jefferson's total revenue jumped 34.1 per cent to $433.3 million in 2024 compared with the previous year, continuing a steady trajectory since 2019. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pine Labs plans ₹2,600 cr IPO; Peak XV, PayPal to trim stakes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech firm Pine Labs, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), plans to raise ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 147.82 million shares.
Pine Labs may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹520 crore.
Investors such as Peak XV Partners, Actis, Macritchie, PayPal, Mastercard, AIM Investment Funds, and Madison India Opportunities IV, among others, are expected to partially exit through the OFS.
Pine Labs’ co-founder Lokvir Kapoor is offloading 3.76 million shares in the OFS. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s civil aviation sector has strong growth trends in the medium to long term, but geopolitics has had a short-term impact on international travel. Many flights were cancelled during the Iran-Israel conflict and there are fears of crude supply disruptions, causing price volatility to a key input. In addition, the crash at Ahmedabad has led to Boeing 787 fleets being grounded, causing further flight disruptions and it has also led to Air India being badly hit due to 787 exposures. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs as interest rate-cut bets creep up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track to open near record levels on Thursday as robust earnings from memory-chip maker Micron fueled optimism around artificial intelligence while investors assessed a slew of economic data.
The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-led Nasdaq were about 1 per cent below their all-time peaks at Wednesday's close, following a truce in the Middle East conflict.
The Nasdaq 100 - a subset of the Nasdaq composite index - closed at a record high in the previous session. READ MORE
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi on Thursday said that timelines for portfolio rebalancing in mutual fund schemes will now be applicable to all types of passive breaches across actively managed schemes, which was earlier limited to only asset allocation.
A passive breach refers to unintended deviations from the mandated asset allocation or regulatory limits that do not arise from the direct actions or omissions of asset management companies (AMCs).
Passive breaches generally do not happen due to the omission and commission of Asset Management Companies (AMCs). The mandated rebalancing period for all mutual fund schemes, except Index Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is 30 business days. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mostly trade higher
-- Nikkei jumps 1.56 per cent
-- ASX 200 rises 0.41 per cent
-- Nikkei jumps 1.56 per cent
-- ASX 200 rises 0.41 per cent
6:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher
-- Dow Jones ended 0.94 per cent higher
-- S&P 500 closed 0.80 per cent higher
-- Nasdaq settled 0.97 per cent higher
6:54 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
