Street gives thumbs up to L&T's Q3FY26, bullish on future prospects

Domestic E&C (engineering & construction) segment’s revenue saw a 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y decline, whereas overseas E&C revenue saw 22 per cent Y-o-Y growth. L&T expects P&M margin to improve 20 bps Y-o-Y to 8.5 per cent. Within P&M, infrastructure margin was at 6.1 per cent (up 60 bps Y-o-Y) and hi-tech manufacturing margin was at 18.3 per cent (up 10 bps Y-o-Y) while energy margin declined by 240 bps Y-o-Y to 5.9 per cent. The Q3FY26 order inflow stood at ₹1.36 trillion (up 17 per cent Y-o-Y), supported by good order finalisation in overseas and domestic markets. The ordering pipeline is healthy, with an infrastructure opportunity of ₹4 trillion, hydrocarbon at ₹1.3 trillion, and power and hi-tech at ₹40,000 crore each. The order backlog of ₹7.3 trillion (up 30 per cent Y-o-Y) provides strong revenue visibility at over 3.5x the trailing 12-month (TTM) revenue. The management expects to beat its order inflow growth guidance of 10 per cent for FY26. Domestic and international order inflows increased 28 per cent and 8 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.