Shares of Adani Group companies may possibly get a leg-up from its Rs 21,000-crore fundraising plan. Over the weekend, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission announced plans of raising Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively, through the qualified institutional placement route. This will be a fresh shot at raising capital from the public by the Gautam Adani-led ports-to-power conglomerate. In January, it had to abort its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer, following a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the group down. “The fresh fundraising proposal in less than four months of the January report will send the right signal to the market. It shows the group is confident enough to access the markets again and has received some degree of commitment from marquee investors,” observes an analyst.