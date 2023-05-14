Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Eight of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 1,26,579.48 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eight of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 1,26,579.48 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 973.61 points or 1.59 per cent.

Only ITC and Infosys faced erosion in their valuation, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 28,956.79 crore to Rs 16,80,644.12 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rallied Rs 28,759 crore to Rs 6,16,391.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 23,590.05 crore to Rs 9,31,095.12 crore and that of TCS zoomed Rs 15,697.33 crore to Rs 11,97,881.94 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged Rs 13,893.03 crore to Rs 5,09,434.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank soared Rs 11,946.89 crore to Rs 6,59,479.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by Rs 2,174.58 crore to Rs 4,41,327.80 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 1,561.81 crore to Rs 5,15,931.82 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC tumbled Rs 10,439.53 crore to Rs 5,22,536.01 crore and that of Infosys dived Rs 5,600.92 crore to Rs 5,16,757.92 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the number one firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%

OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

Karvy Stock Broking case: Sebi fines Rs 1.9 crore on 4 ex-officials

Sensex gains 123.38 points, finishes over 62K, highest since December

More hits than misses spur most upgrades in six quarters, shows data

BSE, NSE to remove 3 Adani Group stocks from ASM framework on Monday

In a first, Sebi mulls rules for fractional ownership in real estate

Topics :market capReliance IndustriesHindustan Unilever

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story